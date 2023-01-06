Review: SZA’s ‘SOS’

Life has lost virtually all meaning without the anticipation of a new SZA release to get me out of bed in the morning, but at least the prayers of millions of emotionally unavailable SZA stans have been answered after five years of empty promises.

“It’ll be a SZA summer,” SZA said when discussing her long-awaited album at the 2022 Met Gala in May. But, since summer is long gone, her new project “SOS” has inadvertently become the soundtrack to my gloomy Seattle winter — it’s a bleak picture, but I’ll take it.

“SOS,” released in early December, is a sprawling 23-story tall tsunami packing nothing short of mental destruction, self-loathing, and a hell of a lot of toxicity, in typical SZA style. Encapsulating every emotion ever felt is the title track, “SOS”; she’s bitter, deceitful, isolated, lethal, and helplessly horny. The past five years have clearly been eventful for the poor woman.

Both emotionally and stylistically, the track list is chaotic to a fault, but what “SOS” lacks in cohesiveness is mostly made up for in consistency. It’s not normal for such a lengthy album to have so much killer and so little filler, but then again, we are talking about the woman who threatened to murder her ex.

Out of the context of a sped-up TikTok sound, the viral refrain in “Kill Bill” where SZA sings, “I might kill my ex, not the best idea,” feels like the joke everyone laughs at but reads as dead serious. “I’d rather be in jail than alone” is a cry of desperation, or maybe a cry for attention in a state of unperceivable loneliness.

The intrusive mindsets SZA has branded herself with on “SOS” have expanded my own perception of how deeply rooted feelings of isolation can be. If lyrics like “I hate me enough for the two of us/ Hate that I can’t let go of you enough” on the appalling pop rock cut “F2F” weren’t enough to obliterate my brain chemistry, the bare guitar chords on “Special” seal the deal.

Stand-out moments on “SOS” are when the instrumentation is subtle and airy, playing second fiddle to SZA’s jaw-dropping voice. This contrast enables her fluid self-reflections on “Blind” and her soul-crushing gut punches on “Nobody Gets Me” to twist the knife in my chest an extra rotation or two.

Many tracks, most notably “Blind” and the title track, have an improvisational style to them in that they could be performed countless times and no melodic line would sound quite the same.

The melodies and rhythms of “SOS” are rambling with nothing holding them down, inspired by the legendary Joni Mitchell, who SZA is clearly influenced by as she teased an unreleased track titled “Joni” in 2021.

Arguably the best example of SZA’s Joni-esque nature is “Open Arms (feat. Travis Scott),” whose breezy, but steady guitar pattern leaves plenty of space for SZA’s vocals to fly freely. Equally unconstrained is SZA’s pen game, where she dares to ask the question, “Who needs self-esteem anyway?” proving that she is the problem most, if not all, of the time.

But between the waves of relentless self-deprecation and emotional suicide, listeners are able to cobble together a handful of points brimming with confidence, or at least some sense of hope.

Lead single “Good Days” and bouncy banger “Conceited” are good reminders that alienation is more of a mindset than a fixed reality, though the message might be easier to internalize if “Conceited” wasn’t sandwiched between tracks with lyrics like “Only like myself when I’m with you” and “I used to be special, but you made me hate me.” It’s musical whiplash at its finest.

These instances of positivity are drowned out in tragic pleas for help, as a title like “SOS” might suggest. Despite the jarring mood swings, nearly every track is seeping with solitude, holding a candle to the acclaimed diary entries of Mitchell’s album, “Blue.” But while the confessions of “Blue” were deemed “too personal” in 1971, “SOS” prospers from the fact that SZA is an unapologetic badass, proving that in 2022, vulnerability can be cool.

I guess life will continue to mean something if I pray for SZA to include “Joni” on “SOS (Deluxe),” though chances are that won't be a reality until 2099.

Reach writer Mead Gill at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mead_fr4ncis

