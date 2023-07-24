Review: ‘Talk to Me’ shoots teen horror right into our veins

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

When I was in middle school, I went to a slumber party where all of us prepubescent, underage tweens were searching for a high, naturally. Our choice of poison was not Svedka or weed, but rather it came in the form of taking turns being pressed up against the wall as we would experience the “high” of passing out and filming each other do so.

Danny and Michael Philippou’s “Talk to Me” centers around Australian teenagers having fun by taking turns holding an embalmed hand and experiencing the “high” of being possessed.

Here are the rules: You light the candle, hold the hand, and say “Talk to me.” The spirit shows up and you let them possess you by telling them “I let you in.” It’s 90 seconds maximum being under before the candle needs to be blown out and the hand removed.

In what is effectively a 95 minute anti-drug PSA, first-time directors and former RackaRacka YouTubers deliver a horror movie centering around teenhood, social peer pressures, grief, and psychological terror.

“Talk to Me” is told through the eyes of Mia (Sophie Wilde), a Black teenager who is grieving through the loss of her mother and seeking refuge through a surrogate family of Jade (Alexandra Jensen), Riley (Joe Bird), and their mother Sue (Miranda Otto). As a result of this period of grief, Mia’s peers generally view her as weird and socially inept, but she gains social capital as she repeatedly and willingly puts herself up to be possessed.

This movie has a lot to love.

The Philippouses present peer pressure and the modern teenage need for visibility and virality through the obsessive filming and documenting of each person’s spirit possession on private Snapchat stories. It presents a nice foundation to set up a film that metaphorizes about addiction in a nice montage scene of the friends taking turns with the embalmed hand.

The sound design rocked. The horror of the movie wasn’t attributed to gimmicky jump scares and pure fear but rather the haunting suspense of the film — and the sound only multiplied it. The horror of “Talk to Me” was less about hearing my heart palpitating but about being in a state of grimace from middle to end.

This is a movie that doesn’t sacrifice humor, with a committed foot sucking scene (trigger warning necessary?), Jade’s repeated frog ribbit ringtone, and an excellent delivery of “This spirit’s a c--t” by Hayley (Zoe Terakes) — which I honestly expected much more of, coming from a bunch of Aussies.

The actors’ performances were excellent, particularly from Wilde and Bird. Through the writing and acting, all the characters are generally presented as likable, which is important in order to actually be invested in their livelihoods in horror. And it’s nice to see a movie that focuses on narrative before horror — which usually ends up being a decent recipe for good horror anyways.

However, I want to talk about Mia, the lone Black female character in a predominantly white cast. Without spoiling too much, Zoe acts as the classic “keeps making asinine decisions” horror movie character that induces intense nail biting in the viewer. The optics of the dogpile on the Black girl is definitely a choice to make — especially with the torch fire being further lit by Mia getting added into a wholly unnecessary faux love triangle with Jade and her non-boyfriend boyfriend Daniel (Otis Dhanji) reminiscent of “Truth or Dare” (2018).

I especially viewed Mia in comparison to Tess from “Barbarian” (2022), a horror movie which made a point of emphasizing the critical importance of positionality, particularly race and gender, in how individuals (such as Black women) navigate threatening situations differently. I don’t know if it’s because Australians are just built differently (derogatory) or if this was some oversight, but it didn’t sit right with me.

And with the context of “Talk to Me” essentially being an addiction and anti-drug PSA, it reads as even more interesting for Sue to be so quick to accuse Zoe of drug use after the big bad thing happens in the second half of the film’s arc. I wonder why.

The core criticisms of this movie lie with this possibly being construed as an extended cut of a D.A.R.E. ad, the overplayed use of the animal on the road (kangarooishly Australian this time, though) and the way it ties into the movie’s ending, and the motif of grief in yet another horror movie. But to be honest, it didn’t deter from the movie.

It was entertaining, fun, enjoyable, and scary.

Sure, this wasn’t a revolutionary horror movie with all new ideas, but it was fun and it was a horror movie, and it was a great first debut from the RackaRacka brothers. If anything, it reminded me of how I like to be nice to potential ghosts around me just in case they happen to be real.

“Talk to Me” releases in theaters nationwide on July 28.

