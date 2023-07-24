Review: Taylor Swift: ‘The Eras Tour’ takes on Seattle

As I sit down to write this review, I find myself in a continuing state of shock and awe resulting from the performance I just witnessed. Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” has been a global phenomenon. Beginning with the great “Ticketmaster war” that established just how big this tour really was, to the anticipation and excitement built around the ever-elusive “surprise songs”, “The Eras Tour” has created a buzz that doesn’t seem to die.

The show itself carries a similar energy. While the first opener took the stage at 6:30, I arrived at Lumen Stadium at 3:30 to an absolutely packed crowd of people. I was amazed by the sheer amount of glittery costumes, friendship bracelets, and “13’s” surrounding me. I was no exception, as I had spent the morning carefully crafting my very own stack of friendship bracelets and DIY “Junior Jewels” T-shirt.

This buzz only grew as the afternoon carried forward. The openers, Gracie Abrams and HAIM, put on incredible performances, setting the tone for the magic to come. This was HAIM’s first show of the tour, and many were growing increasingly curious about the potential new inclusion of “no body no crime” — the band’s collaboration with Swift — in the tour’s setlist.

HAIM fans were not disappointed. “The Eras Tour” takes on Swift’s discography one era at a time, and the “Evermore” set was opened by the familiar intro sirens of “no body no crime.”

The “Evermore” era was proceeded by “Lover” and “Fearless” eras, which began the show with adrenaline rushes of new and nostalgic energy. Following was an era I initially underestimated, but “Reputation” brought an incredible light show, baseline, and rush to the stadium.

Her recent addition to the setlist, “Long Live” was probably my favorite moment of the entire show. Making up half of the “Speak Now” set, “Long Live” is a song about friendship, love, adventure, and the journey that romanticizes the trials and tribulations of life. As I hugged my friends and sung my heart out, I felt that the entire stadium had suddenly become a family.

The “Red”, “folklore”, and “1989” eras brought together some of the biggest highlights from Swift’s career. Even in a tightly packed three-and-a-half-hour show, time was found for all 10 minutes of “All Too Well (10 minute version),” a clear fan favorite.

After an exhilarating, fire filled, performance of “Bad Blood”, all 72,000 attendees stood in anticipation for the upcoming “surprise songs.” For those who haven’t been consumed by the internet these past few months, each show gets two acoustic “surprise songs”, separate from the standard set list.

On the first night of the Seattle shows, as Swift strum her guitar and began singing “This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”, you could almost feel the entire stadium jump. She then contrasted this bitter, revenge anthem with one of her discography’s most wholesome, “Everything has Changed.”

The love and authenticity put into this acoustic section cannot be undersold, it truly felt like a moment to connect with Swift and all the work that had been put into this tour, and all the adoration fans have for her music.

Swift closed the show with her most recent era, “Midnights.” Going out with a bang, hits including “Vigilante Shit” and “Karma” set the stadium on fire as everyone soaked up the final moments of the show.

I knew going into “The Eras Tour” that this would be the show of a lifetime, and I was right. Every moment is crafted with intention, artistry, and love, as you are immersed in a visual and auditory experience that brings together all of Swift’s career thus far. I really have nothing else to say, other than the show is perfect and I am incredibly honored to have attended.

