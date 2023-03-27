Adam Melchor lights up Seattle in celebration of new album ‘Here Goes Nothing!’

I’ll be honest — I’m a middling fan of Adam Melchor at best. His music finds its way onto my monthly playlists on occasion, and I’ve tuned in to a few of his Lullaby Hotlines, in which he releases newly-written songs exclusively to fans. Everything I know about him was not knowledge acquired of my own volition, but forcibly imposed upon me by this article’s photographer, Chloe Peterson.

I may be a middling Adam Melchor fan, but I am, unfortunately, a big Chloe Peterson fan. So when they asked me — asked, with a particular expression that said, “I will dissolve either you, me, or both of us simultaneously into a puddle of goo if you say no” — to cover the concert with them, I knew I had to go.

Melchor’s music embodies a specific kind of heartbreak that is very good at making its listeners need to lie down for a moment, preferably on the floor. The first song I ever heard of his, “The Archer,” laces beautiful harmony and soul-shattering lyricism, creating a sound not far off from the sensation of being drowned in a river by someone you still partially love.

Melchor’s new album, “Here Goes Nothing!” follows in that same vein. It tells the story of an on-and-off relationship that, despite efforts on both sides to frantically shore up the foundation, is crumbling faster than anyone can shore it up.

“It’s about the last year or two, and trying to learn to love the uncertainty of life,” Melchor said during the show. “This is for anyone who is trying to find love in a time of uncertainty.”

Because his songs focus around those bottom-of-the-river feelings, I expected a man, a slightly crooked barstool, and a single acoustic guitar alone on an empty stage. I expected to have a good cry, and to spend half the set watching Chloe try to take photos around the smile splitting their face.

Instead, I got a spectacle.

Melchor’s band, composed of Matt Olsson, Alexander Foote, and Danny Spadaro — or “my beautiful, beautiful boys on stage” as he refers to them — transformed Melchor’s discography from heartbreaker after heartbreaker to a series of objective bops, the kind of bops that still require a minute of quiet contemplation once you process the lyrics.

As one of the last shows on the tour, it was clear how comfortable the “beautiful boys” had gotten with each other. “Angel Numbers,” normally a simple song about seeking out reasons to stay in a failing relationship, gained a minute-and-a-half long instrumental break that involved one of the most joyful drum features I’ve ever heard. “I CHOOSE YOU” was also transformed from a light love song to an upbeat soft-rock number.

But Melchor and his crew were more than just talented musicians — they were fantastic storytellers. Between songs, Melchor joked with the audience about being dumped, saying your ex’s name in situations where you really shouldn’t, and took potshots at his home state of New Jersey. The audience and Melchor quickly became friends, as no one could stop themselves from laughing at his jokes or shouting reactions back at him.

“As long as one person laughs, I can sleep good,” Melchor confided — and by the way the crowd was roaring, there was no doubt he slept like a baby.

Even someone like me, an average fan of Melchor, had the time of my life — he is a perfect example of why avoiding increasingly ridiculous Ticketmaster fees altogether and opting to attend smaller, standing room only shows that have your feet aching for days are fully worth the adventure.

There’s conventional live music, and there’s live music where the ticket cost is worth every penny — and I will scream at the top of my lungs that Melchor falls squarely into the latter.

