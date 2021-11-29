Review: Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ and ‘Donda (Deluxe)’

On July 18, 2020, a few weeks after the release of the single, “Wash Us in the Blood,” Kanye West took to Twitter to formally announce that the rumored album “God’s Country” would no longer be releasing, and instead, would be renamed to honor his late mother, Dr. Donda West.
As someone who is well aware of West’s antics, I prepared for the best, but expected the worst. Soon after the announcement, West went silent. In late September, West returned with a Twitter post that featured a snippet of “Believe What I Say,” a track, which at that point, was just a demo.
Yeezy season seemed to be upon us once more.
In October 2020, West released “Nah Nah Nah” to coincide with his (extremely late) presidential bid, calling it his “presidential anthem.” The track, now a joke to many fans, was, in short, terrible. To make matters worse, West released a remix featuring DaBaby and 2 Chainz in November 2020, shortly after losing his run for office.
After that, Kanye West once again disappeared. That was, until early July of this year, when West was seen playing tracks for acclaimed rapper Tyler, the Creator and basketball star Kevin Durant.
After numerous delays, a failed presidential run, four listening parties, and multiple Apple livestream events, Yeezy season was finally upon us.
“Donda,” Kanye West’s 10th studio album, released in August to the surprise of everyone, including West, who, according to a now-deleted Instagram post, wrote, “Universal put my album out without my approval and [blocked] ‘Jail 2’ from being on the album."
While the foremost statement is concerning from an artist’s perspective, you can hardly blame Universal for the latter, especially knowing that the song, eventually titled “Jail pt 2,” features homophobic rapper DaBaby and accused rapist Marilyn Manson.
This brings up the age-old question: “Can you separate the art from the artist?” While many critics cannot, I take solace in the fact that the disgraced artists essentially belong to a remix of the original track — one which can be deleted from your library at any time.
Despite the deliberate controversial decisions, “Donda” is good, like really good.
As someone who watched every listening party and listened to snippets on repeat, I can honestly say that I am thoroughly impressed with the final product. It is, in many ways, the perfect combination of West’s 2016 release “The Life of Pablo” and his more recent project, “JESUS IS KING,” which makes the inclusion of the aforementioned artists that much more annoying.
While West is, undoubtedly, at the top of his game, “Donda” shines with its features. Everyone, from newcomers Shenseea and Vory to modern day hitmakers Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, and The Weeknd, absolutely demolish their respective features. Not to mention, West manages to bring out the best from classic collaborators JAY-Z and The LOX.
From a production perspective, “Donda” is infectious and unlike anything I’ve heard in recent years. The mix of haunting organs, beautiful gospel arrangements, distorted guitars, and synth harmonies provide a gorgeous sonic atmosphere. Each song is effectively a world in itself, with elements and gems to be discovered for years to come.
Of course, “Donda” contains its bangers. “Off The Grid,” “Praise God,” “Heaven and Hell,” “Junya,” and “Jail” are all incredibly entertaining, stank-face inducing tracks, which deserve a listen. But “Donda” and “Donda (Deluxe)” excel when West opens up emotionally to his audience.
“Come to Life,” the 22nd track on the album, is by far West’s best track in years, and possibly ever. It’s a gorgeous arrangement, one where West lays out his emotional state for all to see. By the end of the song, West, who has struggled with bipolar disorder and negative media portrayals for years, states, “So when I’m free, I’m free,” as a piano melody dances gracefully in the background.
It is this side of Kanye West that no one discusses. While critics immediately jump to tearing down the man and review-bombing his work based on his, albeit not perfect, decisions, West, at the end of the day, is a human being, struggling like everyone of us.
Throughout “Donda,” West is vulnerable in a way that I have not seen since 2008’s “808s & Heartbreak.” Songs like “Lord I Need You,” “Ok Ok,” and “Jesus Lord,” as well as late additions “Life of the Party (with Andre 3000)” and “Never Abandon Your Family,” see West attempting to reconcile with living without his family, diving into nostalgia, and recognizing his faults.
With all the praise out of the way, I do have a few issues with the album. While I have grown to accept the censorship, certain tracks, such as the already rough “Tell the Vision,” do not benefit from editing decisions. While its most recent update, “Donda (Deluxe),” fixes it to sound less unintelligible, it is still quite a rough song all around. That being said, I understand its relevance to the narrative being told, but those who would rather listen to a completed version should switch to “Tell the Vision” off of Pop Smoke’s most recent, posthumous release.
In addition, I am saddened that Kid Cudi’s verse in the deep cut, “Remote Control,” was replaced with (yes, this is real) the 2018 “Globglogabgalab” meme. This was previewed at the fourth listening party in Chicago, and while I thought it was West trolling, it seemed to be a legitimate late addition. Thankfully, in its most recent iteration, Cudi was re-added to the song through a sequel, “Remote Control pt 2.”
The latest edition, “Donda (Deluxe)” features an incredibly disjointed album structure. While some have found this to ruin their experience with the project, I would recommend quickly creating a playlist of the original order and adding the bonus tracks on the end. In doing so, it maintains the album’s climax in “Come to Life” and finale of “No Child Left Behind,” while also adding some amazing additions to the backend.
Despite a few questionable production choices and feature inclusions, “Donda” is an excellent album, one which demands listeners’ patience, yet ultimately rewards it by the end of its core 27-track run.
Which leads me to the point that “Donda” and “Donda (Deluxe)” are more of an experience than they are an album. It’s akin to walking through an expensive art gallery, with a few pieces to please even a casual observer. While every track will not be your favorite, there’s destined to be at least one that holds your attention. So, give it a spin. Who knows? You might end up loving it.
Reach Engagement Editor Jacob Renn at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jakemrenn
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.