‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ is an uplifting, subversive coming-of-age story

In my tenure as a Jewish person on this earth, I have attended around 50 bar/bat mitzvahs. The coming-of-age practice distills the most agonizing and horrible parts of being 13, but at least you get some good food out of it from time to time. However, there’s something beautiful to be found in the horror of growing up, and that’s the subject that the new film “Cha Cha Real Smooth” explores.
Directed by and starring Cooper Raiff, “Cha Cha Real Smooth” follows Andrew (Cooper Raiff), a recent college graduate who is living with his family as he stumbles into a career DJ-ing at bar mitzvahs. At one, he befriends the enigmatic Domino (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter Lola (Vanessa Burghardt). As Andrew becomes involved in their lives, the film questions what it means to grow up and what it really means to love.
The best part of “Cha Cha Real Smooth” is its message. It urges viewers to enjoy the process of growing up, as painful, dumb, and confusing as it may be. It may suck at times, yes, but it's not something you want to rush through. Even though bar mitzvahs are awkward, it’s worth recognizing that the experience of being 13 is not something you’ll ever get to do again. It’s a belief that’s worth exploring in film, especially in the fast-paced times we live in.
Another commendable aspect of “Cha Cha Real Smooth” is its casting and representation. Lola, who is arguably the heart of the film, is autistic, as is the actress who plays her. I am not a member of the autistic community, and therefore cannot and should not be the final judge of what counts as good representation. That said, Lola is never framed as someone to be laughed at — she’s funny, but not made into an object of ridicule. It’s genuinely very cool to see an autistic actor cast as an autistic character. Hopefully, this trend will continue and perhaps extend to roles behind the camera as well.
The only real flaw of “Cha Cha Real Smooth” is a technical one: Despite its thematic content, which urges the viewer to slow down, the film refuses to give some of its beats room to breathe. From an auditory perspective, there are some dramatic scenes that had their impact undercut by the presence of music. That said, hats off to Este Haim and Christopher Stracey for creating a wonderful score.
All in all, “Cha Cha Real Smooth” is a funny, uplifting, feel-good movie. It’s fun to watch a film so purposefully sidestep rom-com tropes in favor of a story that explores the different kinds of love that can exist. The film argues that a relationship doesn’t have to be a cinematic love story to change your life. It’s certainly a film worth seeing if you have the chance.
“Cha Cha Real Smooth” will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on June 17. And if you remember so much as a single second of my bat mitzvah, please keep it to yourself.
