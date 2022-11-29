Concert review: Modest Mouse returns home to Washington for the 25th anniversary of "The Lonesome Crowded West"

“I wish I could hit upon a pleasant track of thought, a track indirectly reflecting credit upon myself, for those are the pleasantest thoughts, and very frequent even in the minds of modest, mouse-coloured people, who believe genuinely that they dislike to hear their own praises,” Virginia Woolf wrote in her debut story, “The Mark on the Wall.”

Formed in Issaquah in 1992, Isaac Brock named the now cult classic indie rock band after reading Woolf’s story in a class. True to their suburban roots, Modest Mouse’s lyrical music gathered a cult following with the release of their second album, “The Lonesome Crowded West,” in 1997.

For their North American tour, Modest Mouse performed on Nov. 21 and 22 in Seattle’s stunning grunge venue, The Showbox. For the first time, they performed the entirety of “The Lonesome Crowded West,” a beautifully honest album that wrestles with the loss of naivety, romanticism, and seeing the cruel world for what it is.

The album received critical acclaim upon release and remains as one of the best indie rock albums of the ’90s. While known in the mainstream for the band’s later-released singles, “Dramamine,” “Float On,” or “Lampshades on Fire,” this tour marks the 25th anniversary of this groundbreaking album.

As a fan of more recent music by Modest Mouse, I attended the concert with little familiarity of the album. While I was one of the few people who didn’t know all the words to the songs, the fatalist lyrics and country-inflected tones sunk deep. Somehow, they seemed to simultaneously capture my experience of the moment: a lone, young person gently bobbing my head along in a crowd of dancing, shouting drunk adults.

While attending concerts may more often be a shared experience with loved ones, Modest Mouse’s “The Lonesome Crowded West” tour caters to an otherwise isolating singular experience.

Even in the dimly crimson-lit Showbox, long-time fans rocked to every word and guitar riff that Modest Mouse could give them. With minimal, yet emotionally poignant lighting, the original members Isaac Brock (on vocals and lead guitar) and Jeremiah Green (on drums) paid tribute to their cult following and their existential roots.

The tour will continue across the North American continent before closing in New York on Dec. 17. A complete list of cities and tickets can be found on the tour’s website.

