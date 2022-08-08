Concert review: The Wild Hearts Tour brings joy to Redmond

On August 3, Quinn Christopherson, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Sharon Van Etten performed together at Redmond’s Marymoor Park, for the latest stop in their summer Wild Hearts Tour. It was a perfect day for some outdoor music — the weather was lovely, the food was good, and the normally uncooperative Seattle sky didn’t even threaten the audience with rain.

Christopherson, an Alaska-based songwriter, opened for the three headliners. His performance overflowed with joy and passion, as he bounced around the stage, singing upbeat and infectious pop tracks about childhood, nostalgia, and heartbreak.

Baker was the next act, and she, without a doubt, brought down the house with the kind of cathartic music that can only be felt deep inside your chest. Baker’s performances are always special, not only because she is an incredibly talented singer-songwriter, but because she often changes some of her lyrics during live performances.

When singing her song “Relative Fiction” at Marymoor, she changed the lyrics, “You're the only thing I'll wait around for,” to “Honey, you’re the only thing I’ll wait around for.” She also often takes the higher harmony parts of her music when performing, unlike the records where she sings melody. Moments like these give her performances an ephemerality that makes each one unique and precious.

Next up was Olsen, who, accompanied by a large orchestral band, gave a beautiful performance featuring many songs from her new album, “Big Time.” Olsen’s rendition of songs like “Ghost On” and “All Mirrors” were equally dreamy and enchanting, creating an experience that felt like something rare and delicate — both now and at the time. Angel Olsen has a captivating stage presence — she’s funny, cool, charismatic, and has a spectacular voice. It was truly wonderful to see her perform.

Sharon Van Etten performed last, and was a rocking end to a spectacular show. Her set was easily the most stylized and theatrical of the four. Like Olsen, Van Etten has a captivating stage presence, and her performances of “Comeback Kid” and “Headspace” were thrilling, full of energy, and a joy to witness. She also performed a more upbeat arrangement of her song, “Every Time the Sun Comes Up,” a fun jam that, similar to Baker’s concert improvisations, made the concert feel all the more special. Van Etten closed with “Seventeen,” a fantastic song overflowing with melancholic nostalgia, before inviting Angel Olsen back out to perform “Like I Used To,” a single they released together in May 2021.

Watching The Wild Hearts Tour was a blast, and I could see just how much fun all the performers were having both onstage and behind the scenes. Their sheer joy shined through in their performances, and, in turn, made me feel like my life was just a bit brighter as well.

Partway through her set, Van Etten turned to the audience and said, “We are honestly having a wonderful, wonderful time, and we’re just getting started.” I firmly believe her, and I can’t wait to see what these artists do next — both as a part of the tour, as well as outside it.

