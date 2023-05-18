Concert Review: Two Friends’ out-of-this-world performance at the WAMU

I have something to admit: I’m a huge fan of Two Friends’ Big Bootie Mixes. When I couldn’t find them on Spotify, I downloaded SoundCloud just to listen to them, because I realized they were perfect to work out to. Seriously, try listening to a Big Bootie Mix during cardio day; you’ll thank me later. Either way, when I found out they were coming to Seattle, I knew I had to go.

Two Friends and three of their rotating openers (Justus Bennetts, Wuki, and Disco Lines) came to the WAMU Theater on May 13, and absolutely blew me away.

I arrived at the concert at 7:30 p.m. sharp, right as Justus Bennetts kicked off his set. Every song he sang sounded familiar to me, and I later realized that songs “Cool Kids” and “Bad Day” were actually his own original tracks.

Bennetts was much more of a rock act than the others, with solid beats and bass throughout his performance. However, he overall wasn’t my favorite act of the night.

Wuki, the second opener of the night, finally brought in the elevated mixing and dance-pop staples that Two Friends are known for.

Wuki was great right from the start; the beats were good, and the mixing was seamless. Wuki tested the boundaries of mixing, combining songs such as Kanye West’s “Gold Digger” with The Temptations’ “My Girl.”

“I know I play a lot of weird sh-t, I hope that’s cool with you guys,” Wuki said near the end of the show.

It was certainly cool with me, as, throughout the nearly hour long set, Wuki played the type of music that I wish I would hear at a party, but likely never will.

Last but not least for the openers was Disco Lines. Throughout the set, it was obvious that Disco Lines knew what he was doing. The mixing was superb, but I have to admit, it was a bit predictable.

Discolines used popular songs and popular beats in combination, and while logistically it went off without a hitch, I wanted more variety. He didn’t take any risks, and that isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it left the crowd and myself wanting more.

After three hours of openers, Two Friends finally took the stage. The first thing I noticed were the graphics on the screen behind them. They took the “Planet Two Friends” tour theme very seriously, with graphics that made it look like you were in a spaceship, and a UFO where they performed for most of the night.

During the first song, I knew it was going to be more than just a regular show. I’ve never seen dance-pop music like this, so I didn’t know what to expect, but Two Friends’ crowd work and performance charisma was unmatched from any previous concerts I’d been to.

On top of their stage presence, the music was also fabulous. They played a little bit of everything, from ABBA’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight),” to Kid Cudi’s “Pursuit of Happiness” (which they mixed with Mac Miller’s “The Spins”), Florence + the Machine’s “Dog Days Are Over,” and The Beatles’ “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.”

They also played a bunch of their originals, many of which I’ve heard but didn’t realize were theirs, such as “Looking at You,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Out of Love,” and their new song, “More Than Yesterday.”

The transitions were seamless, and I could tell that there was some experimentation into mixing songs together and on top of each other which I hope to see more of in their coming releases.

Overall, the concert was something that I wish I could relive. Despite hit-or-miss performances from the openers, it was a solid four hours of singing, dancing, and attempting to guess what song would come next.

Two Friends will be touring throughout the rest of the summer across the United States, and tickets for upcoming shows can be purchased on their website.

Reach Development Editor Taylor Bruce at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Tay1or_marie9

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.