‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’: The funniest existential crisis ever put into film

Spoilers ahead.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” lives up to its name. It’s an immigrant story, a sci-fi adventure, a film about mothers and daughters, and an existential crisis all wrapped up into one beautifully shot package. It’s the kind of movie that needs to be watched with absolutely no prior knowledge going in, full of hilarious twists and emotional turns.
Directed by “Daniels” — the director duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — the film follows the journey of laundromat owner Evelyn Wang (played by Michelle Yeoh) as she gets pulled into a wild journey to save the multiverse from Jobu Tupaki, an omnipotent, interdimensional being bent on destroying universes one at a time. The story begins with Wang and her husband talking with an IRS agent about their precarious financial situation, then slowly goes off the rails in the best possible way.
The film is incredibly funny. The hotdog fingers universe, any scene with Harry Shum Jr.'s character named Chad, and a character taking out a security team with a fanny pack, are moments that will continue to live in my head rent-free.
The fight scenes — like the fanny pack takedown — are inventive as well. Wang uses her universe-jumping abilities to gain skills from other versions of herself, making each fight unique and taking advantage of Yeoh’s incredible martial arts skills.
Yeoh gives it her all in the film, but so does every other actor; each performance is so fun to watch. The concept of the multiverse means each actor gets to portray different versions of the same character. In the last half hour, we get to see Wang’s final push against Tupaki in all the different universes, with the film cutting between each one, creating many simultaneous climaxes. It’s incredibly satisfying to watch the conversations between Wang, her husband Waymond (played by Ke Huy Quan), and Tupaki as they start in one universe and end in another.
All of this material is presented beautifully, with inventive shots and unique choices made for each universe. The Wong Kar-Wai inspired shots in this film are beautiful as well.
But to me, what’s really special about the film is how it uses its sci-fi premise to ask questions about what it means to be human. It hits home in today’s climate, where we never feel like we’ve done enough, wonder what could have been if we’d made different choices, and struggle to find meaning in our day-to-day lives, when nothing seems to matter. It tells us that if nothing matters, that doesn’t mean we should give up — it tells us that if nothing matters, then why not be kind? Why not find joy in the little things, in the people who help this nonsensical world make sense?
Wang's struggling marriage to her kind-hearted but naive husband, her strained relationship with her daughter Joy, and her regret at never having accomplished anything in her life are woven perfectly into the wacky universe-hopping narrative. I never thought I could be so emotional about an everything bagel.
Again, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” lives up to its namesake — but it never feels like too much. It’s the perfect combination of random, hilarious, heartwarming, and contemplative.
Reach writer Nandini Daga at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nandini_daga1
