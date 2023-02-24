Following Grammy success, Steve Lacy returns to Seattle

After canceling his show last winter due to a more urgent “Saturday Night Live” performance, Steve Lacy has returned to Seattle. The cancellation left many fans devastated, with the concert selling out in seconds due to his rising exposure and fame on TikTok.

Lacy performed to a sold-out crowd at the Showbox SoDo on Feb. 12. With a line of fans that went around numerous blocks, the excitement for his show was palpable. It is clear that he’ll soon be performing at larger venues as his fan base continues to grow.

Fousheé, who collaborated with Lacy on the hit single “Sunshine” from his album “Gemini Rights,” opened the show. She carried a high energy throughout her entire act, and successfully warmed the crowd up for Lacy’s performance.

The anticipation for Lacy was rife throughout the crowd. A myriad of fans who chose to remake his tour outfit toted his classic glasses, and other eager fans immediately donned their merch bought that night at the venue.

Lacy has created a cult-like fanbase that deeply adores him. As a self-proclaimed, lifelong fangirl, I know a strong following when I see one.

As the lights went black, a sea of phones rose up from the crowd, and the anticipation for Lacy’s arrival on stage became contagious. Arriving on stage with his classic outfit and guitar strapped on, the joy I felt was immeasurable.

There’s no question as to whether Steve Lacy is a talented musician.

Lacy carries an attention to musicality that many artists, frankly, could only wish to have. It was clear Lacy intended for the audience to leave thinking that his music sounded even better live.

The Showbox SoDo’s stage was uncannily small for the size of the venue, which could explain the lack of Lacy’s movement around the stage that night. That being said, I’d argue that his style of music does more than enough to engage the audience — he doesn’t need to move around the stage to garner engagement. However, for an artist of his magnitude, the small stage did feel somewhat ill-fitting.

Lacy returned to Seattle coming off his first Grammy win for “Best Urban Contemporary Album” the Sunday prior. His joy from the win was clear to those in attendance, and his appreciation for the remarkable win and dedicated fans permeated throughout the entire show.

I look forward to watching Lacy’s growth as an artist as he garners the respect in the industry he deserves. His latest album, “Gemini Rights,” is streaming on all music services.

Reach writer Jayla Wilson arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jaylawilsonn24

