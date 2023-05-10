‘I think now more than ever, the world really needs stories’

A witchy romance, an ancestral mystery, and the magical sites of Paris, Edinburgh, and the Olympic Peninsula — what more could you want from a fantasy novel?

With the upcoming double release of the first two books in the “Summoned” series quickly approaching, I sat down with author M.B. Thurman to talk about the importance of pursuing your passions and our mutual love of the Pacific Northwest.

During the pandemic, Thurman found she had multiple free hours every day that were previously taken up by her long commute. She devoted these hours to rediscovering her passion for writing that had been sidelined in her 12 years working as an executive assistant.

“I just kept seeing this one scene play out in my head, and I thought, ‘Maybe I’m supposed to write this down,’” Thurman said. “So, I started writing and I just never stopped.”

This one scene eventually developed into her self-published debut novel, “Summoned,” originally released in December 2020. However, after encouragement from her editor, Thurman pulled sales of the original in order to realize the story to its full potential alongside its sequel, “Crossed.”

Thurman made the decision to self publish because of her staunch belief that art should be independent, and she encourages young writers to take advantage of the opportunity to publish on their own terms.

With “Summoned,” Thurman hopes to deliver her own unique take on the world of witches, which is something she has been obsessed with since childhood.

“There were little things about witchy worlds where I would be like, ‘Well that’s not the way that I would look at it,’” Thurman said. “That’s what it was born out of, just a fascination and a desire to tell a different perspective on witch worlds.”

Thurman recently moved to Forks, where she finds constant inspiration in the mystical gloominess of the Pacific Northwest. Even more inspiring may be the fact that she owns the Miller Tree Inn, the book-accurate Cullen house from the “Twilight” series.

“Washington is just such a magical place,” Thurman said. “The landscape, the nature that's here, it just feels like it is infused with magic, and it's been very easy for me to imagine a place like the Olympic Peninsula where magic does exist.”

UW and its own special type of magic also makes a well-deserved cameo in the novel as the main character’s alma mater. Thurman loved the campus so much that she decided to film the book trailer for “Summoned” at UW, in which students will recognize many familiar haunts.

As for those wanting to follow a similar path, Thurman’s advice for the aspiring writers of UW is simple — let go and write, write, write.

“If you feel that way, no matter what your career is, find time for that,” Thurman said. “I think now more than ever, the world really needs stories that only you can tell. No matter how many times a love story has been told, some insurmountable odds are placed in a story, no one can tell it the way you can.”

As an English major who is constantly worried about losing my passion for writing to a day job after graduation, Thurman’s words are equal parts comforting and inspiring.

You can purchase “Summoned” as well as “Crossed” on Sept. 5 on Amazon or directly from the “Summoned” website.

