Kendrick Lamar’s new album dropped and morale has been lifted

Humanity lucked out this past Friday the 13th when Kendrick Lamar released his double album, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” after 1,855 anxious days of anticipation. Everyone — from quirked-up white boys to my own mother — has been awaiting the Compton rapper’s latest album, and I am happy to say that the wait is, indeed, over.
It is no secret that the world of music expects big things from Lamar, as he is regarded by critics as one of the greatest rappers of all time. Fans of Lamar haven’t been waiting five years for a casual batch of groovy tunes — they expect a genre-defining masterpiece.
But even with such immense stakes, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” stands out with its constant state of disarray, transitioning from topic to topic, sound to sound, and mood to mood. Some might argue it lacks cohesion, but it is the album’s chaotic leaps that represent Lamar’s mentality, unloading issue after issue as if the listeners are his own therapist.
Lamar uses the intro track, “United In Grief,” to begin the therapy session that is soon to unravel. Over a series of nervous piano plinks, Lamar warns listeners he’s “been going through something” and they should “be afraid.” If I was his therapist, I would need some extra compensation after this session.
Following the deeply sensitive and sensual “Die Hard” (ft. Blxst & Amanda Reifer), Lamar switches to embodying a toxic male character that may represent his younger and more immature self on “Father Time” (ft. Sampha).
The character begins by condemning therapy as a source of emotional support, quickly followed by Lamar crediting much of his past toxic masculinity to his distant relationship with his father.
It is not until the jaw-dropping “We Cry Together” where the toxic character takes center stage, squabbling with his significant other played by Taylour Paige. To describe it as an argument would be a colossal understatement, as my eyes get wider with every malicious jab the two take at each other. Though I feel like a YouTube drama channel as I listen to the song, it is a deeply powerful representation of the repercussions that toxic masculinity has on everyone involved.
The first disc comes to an end with “Purple Hearts” (ft. Summer Walker and Ghostface Killah). This is a song whose aquatic beat would fit seamlessly on Mac Miller’s “Swimming.” Walker’s vocals blend flawlessly with the instrumental, and ooze with charisma and luxury.
“Crown” is a highlight on the second disc, with its cinematic piano chords, smooth vocal harmonies, and manic refrains toward the end. Lamar discusses the weight of the god-like pedestal that fans have put him on, when, in reality, he “can’t please everybody” and makes many mistakes of his own.
A monumental mistake Lamar made were some of his lyrical choices on “Auntie Diaries,” a song in which Lamar, a straight, cisgender man, says the f-slur when telling the stories of his transgender relatives. Regardless of the fact that the slur was used from the perspective of Lamar’s younger self who “ain’t know no better,” it is easy to question how much he has learned since.
According to transgender poet and cultural worker KB Brookins, it is clear that Lamar’s intentions were anything but malicious toward the LGBTQIA+ community. But the reality is that the message being pushed could have been expressed while steering clear of homophobic and deeply offensive slurs.
If anything, it shows that Lamar is still a product of the environment he was raised in; the immature character he plays throughout the album still has some legs, despite Lamar’s tremendous leap in maturity. There is just no excuse — simple as that.
Although this mistake has garnered deserved controversy, there is no overlooking the musical bliss that is the album as a whole. “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” is a beautiful depiction of family, friends, intimate relationships, and emotional progression, somehow telling Lamar’s personal experiences in intimate detail, while still managing to be relatable to anyone with a working pair of ears.
Once again, Lamar has taken a big step for music.
Reach writer Mead Gill at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mead_fr4ncis
