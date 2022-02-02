‘Licorice Pizza’ star Alana Haim on acting, family, and unexpected friendships

Alana Haim might be new to the acting world, but her performance in “Licorice Pizza” (2021) does not show it in the slightest.
As the youngest sister of the family pop rock band HAIM, acting was quite the departure from what Haim expected from her career.
“I had zero expectations,” Haim said in a virtual roundtable interview. “Even when [HAIM] put out albums, we just put out the songs we love and hope that other people like it, but it’s really just for us. Even making [the film], I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing, but hopefully it’s good’ ... Everyone that was working on the film was so supportive.”
Haim’s debut performance in the film is already being recognized, with Best Actress nominations from the Golden Globes and Critics Choice awards. Watching “Licorice Pizza” for the first time, I found Haim’s performance to be captivating; she skillfully balances the comedy and sincerity necessary for the role.
In the film, Haim plays the part of Alana Kane, a 20-something trying to make a name for herself in 1970s California. After meeting high schooler Gary Valentine, played by Cooper Hoffman, the two form an unconventional friendship, continually showing up in each other’s lives.
Haim’s character sharing the same first name as her is a peculiarity also observable in director Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2007 film, “There Will Be Blood.” Reflecting on this, Haim said that she and her character share other qualities as well.
“I think the thing that I loved about [Alana Kane] the most, which I definitely am the same way, is she’s incredibly protective over the people she loves,” Haim said. “She’s a little frantic, but she rides for her friends and her family, and she is very protective over the people that she cares about. I definitely can see myself in that aspect.”
Some of the film’s funniest scenes are the ones where Haim’s family gets involved. “Licorice Pizza” is a Haim family reunion, with Haim’s parents and sisters playing her on-screen family. Haim said that all of her father’s dialogue in the film was improvised.
“My dad might be the funniest person on this planet and the fact that he got to play my dad was so great,” Haim said. “It wasn’t difficult and it wasn’t easy; it was just funny … We hardly could get even through one take, Paul has to be like, ‘Okay you guys, stop laughing now.’”
For Haim, two of the most difficult aspects of the film were physical. She not only did her own hair and makeup for the entire film, but also learned how to drive stick shift for several scenes in the film. Haim said that doing her own makeup made her character feel less glamorous, something she believes contributed positively to the film.
Reflecting on the message at the core of the film, Haim said that “Licorice Pizza” is about the relationships we have with other people and the way they end up shaping our lives.
“How many people do you meet on a daily basis and you never know who’s going to stick?” Haim said. “You never know who’s going to come back into your life [and] stay in your life. I think that’s very much what happens in ‘Licorice Pizza’ … These two people meet and they don’t know it yet, but their lives are forever changed.”
Haim connected the film’s message to her own experiences during the production of the film. After meeting Anderson while shooting a music video for HAIM, Haim said he continued to work with her and eventually the two grew closer. She expressed the same of co-star Hoffman — after meeting Hoffman in the editing house for “Phantom Thread”, she was quick to suggest him when Anderon was casting “Licorice Pizza.” Haim said that she now considers both Anderson and Hoffman to be lifelong friends of hers.
As a fan of Anderson’s previous films, “Licorice Pizza” does not disappoint. The film is funny and serious in all the right places. It is a beautiful and compelling story of both the end of childhood and the beginnings of adulthood, portraying the joys and flaws of each.
Thinking toward the future, Haim said she’d love to continue acting if she gets another opportunity.
“I love making people laugh,” Haim said. “That’s my favorite thing to do since I was a kid … That’s what I’ve always wanted to do. So if I can act again, I [will].”
