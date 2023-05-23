New York’s 79.5 comes to Seattle

When someone asks you what type of music you like, do you say, “All kinds?” Do you like music that can’t be defined by a single word or genre? Are you a fan of Kali Uchis, Erykah Badu, Sade, Steve Lacy’s vocal layering techniques, or Cleo Sol’s chill R&B vibe? If so, the Brooklyn-based band 79.5 may be worth a listen.

On May 8, 79.5 descended upon Madame Lou’s at The Crocodile for a night unlike any other. While 79.5 might sound like the name of a radio station, that’s precisely the point, according to 79.5 founder, singer, and songwriter Kate Mattison. The retro, psychedelic sound of 79.5 is well reflected by a name that sounds like an FM radio station.

The band — composed of Sister Kate (Kate Mattison), sax player and flautist Izaak Mills, rapper and singer Lola Adanna, bassist Andrew Raposo, and drummer Caito Sanchez — just released their self-titled album May 5 — the culmination of several years of work during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brooklyn. According to Mills, the album was recorded in a “beautiful, gross warehouse” that became a place where the band threw parties and recorded songs.

But making the album wasn’t all musical glamor. The pandemic had a direct effect on the themes of some songs, like “Stereo in the Window,” which Mattison related to the dissociative and existential feelings she had during the pandemic.

“New York City was especially really hard,” Mattison said. “It was really sad. It was creepy. I had so much fun though, being with these guys; that was the only good thing.”

Overall, though, Mattison describes the album as less thematic and more therapeutic.

“That summer of 2020, the three of us were so deep and thick as thieves, and I think it just saved us,” Mills said. “I think the overall theme was just like, ‘Let’s go make a magical record.’”

Other songs had no purposeful theme, instead reflecting the band’s interest in unique music making, like “Long Term Parking.” Mills likes “the mysterious, sort of ‘What kind of music is this?’” vibe that the song embodies. The band values musical uniqueness above all else.

“What I like about the whole album, in general, is that it’s a pop album, but it’s different, and it goes places that I don’t know if pop albums always go,” Mills said.

Mills explained that, to him, the album represents "a randomness ... an escape," while to Mattison, the theme of the album is "passion and never giving up on yourself." The band knew they would keep their overall sound, but for the new album, Mattison thought “let's put that synth magic into it and turn up the saxophone.”

79.5 values originality and freedom in their songwriting, which manifests as self-proclaimed genre ambiguity. When asked how they would define the genre of their music, the three band members had different answers. It changes from show to show, striking a balance between romantic pop and stoner zombie disco, but overall, the band had no easy answer.

So, what is the songwriting ideology of a band that has no concrete self-proclaimed genre description? Being passionate about making music and supporting other musicians. To Mills, the music scene is not about mastering the creation of a specific sound or the act of making a new song, but instead, it’s about making unique music.

“I go through all the other stuff just to feel those moments where I feel like I added a little something,” Mills said.

Mattison’s advice for young people starting in the music business is "four letters: B.D.F.Q.,” the title of her song that stands for “b-tch don’t f-cking quit.” She also brought up how the words “‘you should” can be the most destructive thing to hear when starting out. Mattison added that if others tell you what to do in your music career, then you should instead reflect on what you, yourself, want to do.

Mills’ best tip is to work with friends in the industry you can trust, which results in better, richer music. He also has a reminder for young musicians: you can carve your own path as a musician in many different ways.

“You can make your own world in music, it doesn't have to be the music biz,” Mills said. “I’m nowhere in the music biz.”

Mills highlights that just because a musician doesn’t participate in the music business, doesn’t mean they can’t still be successful.

“I play a gig every night in New York City,” Mills said. “I just play music, that’s all I do, that’s what I care about, and if that’s what you want, then it’ll happen.”

Reach contributing writer Ava Mitchell at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avamiy22

