Preview: “Black Adam” aims to set up a “new era in the DC universe”

While the celebrated cast of DC’s newest film “Black Adam” will be embodying a story untold among superhero films, Dwayne Johnson’s performance as the titular character lends the movie a major source of star power.

Imprisoned for his god-gifted powers by the rulers of ancient Kahndaq, the film begins with the escape of antihero Black Adam 5,000 years later. Accidentally freed by siblings Adrianna (played by Sarah Shahi) and Karim (played by Mohammed Amer), Black Adam recklessly endangers the lives of others by violently attacking armed and frightened civilians. After learning about his uncompromising nature, a superhero team called the Justice Society of America make it their mission to contain his careless use of power.

Meanwhile, rising tension from the Intergang — a villainous organization that controls Kahndaq’s supply of the element Eternium — forces Black Adam to choose between using his powers according to his own moral compass or saving those who need help.

Alongside Black Adam, Adrianna, and Karim stars the Justice Society: Doctor Fate (played by Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (played by Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (played by Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (played by Quintessa Swindell).

Speaking in a roundtable interview Oct. 6, Johnson emphasized how everyone involved wanted to make “Black Adam” different from other movies in the superhero genre.

“We wanted to usher in a new era in the DC universe,” Johnson said. “[There was] a lot to balance that I think we all took accountability for. Everyone came to the table and really wanted to make a tremendous movie.”

DC’s potential to move in another direction is exciting, especially with the public’s disdain for their movies in the past.

Cast members like Noah Centineo — known for his work in romantic comedies like Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” — bring appeal to younger viewers.

“I was fortunate to even be considered for this role in the first place,” Centineo said. “[It’s a] fresh, young perspective on Black Adam’s ethos … ‘What is good and what is bad? And if [something is] good, who is it good for? If it's bad, who is it bad for?’ And what does that mean?”

Not the only superhero movie rookie in the cast, Centineo is joined by Aldis Hodge, who is known for his role in the acclaimed film “Straight Outta Compton.” Touching upon his dedication to the role and its significance to fans, Hodge considered the part with grace and humility.

“I know how much the fans really love [the] rooted nature [of who Hawkman] is,” Hodge said. “It was really a privilege, [a] responsibility, to step into the shoes, and to honor what they grew up with, [and] what they want to come to see,” Hodge said.

Pierce Brosnan of “James Bond” fame shared similar sentiments to Hodge, pointing out how Doctor Fate’s journey helped him better understand the character.

“[Doctor Fate] sees the future, so he sees the death and the dying of people,” Brosnan said. “When you have those kinds of secrets in your DNA as a character, then as an actor, you can bring a subtext which is very personal. And Doctor Fate is very close to me. I enjoyed playing him enormously.”

I’ll be watching “Black Adam” closely for breakout actors Quintessa Swindell (known for Netflix’s “Trinkets”) and comedian Mohammed Amer, both of whom we have seen little of in the film’s promotional trailers so far.

Speaking on their character, Swindell pointed to how Cyclone reflected their personal journey as well.

“[Cyclone] comes from a lineage of superheroes and there's this idea of, ‘How can I match the person who's come before me?’” Swindell said. “Now she's becoming herself and she's stepping into her own … it becomes this journey of self-realization and self-exploration, which really inspired me, and just made me want to step into myself even more and embrace who I am fully.”

Making their debut as a superhero, Swindell’s performance will be one to watch — they have already received acclaim for their work in shows like HBO’s “Euphoria.”

I’ll also be focused on Amer’s performance of Karim. Coming from a comedy background, his character is likely to offer some comic relief (though hopefully not overdone) in the film. He did, however, hint that the character’s outward appearance can be misleading.

“He just looks cute and cuddly,” Amer said. “But if you mess with him … he will just take you all out. And that's something that's very special to me. I think that he's somebody who loves his family and … from that, I just love playing that character.”

Amer’s on-screen sister, Sarah Shahi (playing Adrianna), is another actor whose performance I’m looking forward to seeing. She’s the only other leading woman in the film and, even with her absence of superpowers, I hope her character portrayal will be just as heroic as those in the Justice Society.

Shahi, known for her roles in shows like “City on a Hill,” described what draws her to her chosen roles:

“[The characters I play] have to have something that really resonates within me,” Shahi said. “But it's not just about being a strong woman. It's not just about that. It's about the vulnerabilities for me, too ... if you have somebody who is tough, that doesn't mean that they're fearless. In my opinion, what that means is somebody who is courageous enough to step into their fear.”

Hearing the cast discuss the world of “Black Adam” highlighted to me the amount of care and thought put into this movie, but if you'd like to make your own judgment, “Black Adam” is out in theaters Oct. 21. Tickets for the film can be purchased here.

Reach contributing writer Megan Joyce Jamora at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @wtmmegan

