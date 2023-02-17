Review: ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’

It’s the start of a new era.

After the success of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Marvel kicked off phase five of their cinematic universe with the return of everyone’s favorite (not so) tiny heroes.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is the third film featuring Scott Lang as Ant-Man, and the Van Dyne family, composed of Hank, Janet, and Hope, the current Wasp. After Lang’s daughter, Cassie, finds a way to the mysterious Quantum Realm, the group ends up trapped in the world beneath ours.

To find their way home, the family traverses the new realm, finding new creatures, friends, and foes. Filled with witty one-liners, beautiful visual effects, and hints at a Thanos-level antagonist, the film is full of excitement and will undoubtedly leave audiences at the edge of their seats.

We’ve heard bits and pieces about the ever-peculiar Quantum Realm in the past. With Janet Van Dyne being trapped there for over 30 years, the characters remain as curious as we are, especially since she kept most of her experiences to herself. However, what the characters find there isn’t what they expect.

It’s quite difficult to build an extensive world in such a short time, yet throughout the film, we see the beauty, craziness, and wonder that the Quantum Realm brings. The movie does a wonderful job of bringing the setting to life. From creatures that could come from our wildest imaginations to cosmic landscapes that feel reminiscent of “Star Wars,” the movie manifests what was once thought impossible into the Quantum Realm.

While people in the Marvel universe are still reeling from the aftermath of “The Blip” — the world post the events of “Avengers: Endgame” — fans wonder about the possibility of another Infinity War. With the mighty Thanos now gone, there’s a vacant spot for Marvel’s big, ominous, and scary villain.

“Quantumania” finally gives us a glimpse at someone who checks off all the boxes.

The film introduces Kang the Conqueror, whose power and animosity make him seem like a force to be reckoned with. From the get-go, everyone is utterly terrified of him. His powers make him feel untouchable and invincible. With such a terrifying aura and an intriguing backstory, Kang serves as a formidable opponent for our heroes.

While I will avidly sing this movie’s praises, my one critique comes from the movie’s ending. I won’t say much to avoid spoilers, but it feels incredibly rushed. It seems like a cop-out, especially considering how strong the film’s villain is hyped up to be. But, it also leaves much up to the audience to theorize, especially considering some of the common tropes around Marvel’s past villains.

Regardless, the film’s comedic ways have always been a highlight of the “Ant-Man” movies. Throughout all three films, Paul Rudd’s portrayal of Lang has never failed to make audiences, and myself, smile. From his quippy comments to his genuine love for his daughter, Lang always felt like a wonderful protagonist to watch.

The family’s dynamic as a whole continues to be a highlight of the franchise, and with the new addition of Lang’s daughter, their bonds only feel stronger. Each member would rather lose their own life than see the ones they love die. Because they’ve all watched loved ones slip from their grasps at least once, they’d be fools to let it happen again.

Whether it’s through sweet reunions or sappy lines, their optimism shines through until the end. It’s heartwarming to watch them fight and find joy in this new, yet terrifying adventure together. The family dynamic remains consistently present throughout the group’s time in the Quantum Realm. It’s one of the film’s strongest highlights.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” premieres in theaters Feb. 17. Go for the loveable cast, stunning visuals, and powerful antagonist, and leave wondering what Marvel’s got in store for its newest phase.

Reach writer Dominique Visperas at arts@dailyuw.com Twitter: @dominiquevisp

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.