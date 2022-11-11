Review: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

While the world mourned Chadwick Boseman after his sudden death in 2020, the fictional country of Wakanda mourned their Black Panther.

In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the remaining members of the royal family, Queen Ramonda and Princess Shuri, must learn to grieve and process the loss of T’Challa, better known by his superhero alias, Black Panther. With new threats to Wakanda’s security on the horizon, Wakanda faces danger without their protector. Returning characters, such as Nakia, Okoye, and M’Baku, aid the queen and princess in uniting Wakanda as they learn how to rise up and become a nation once again.

After Boseman’s death, MCU fans worldwide grew curious about how the franchise would handle the highly anticipated “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Who would become the new Black Panther? What were the directors going to do without their lead?

Rest assured, dear fans: the directors provided a beautiful tribute that was appropriate for both the death of T’Challa and Boseman. Despite the solemn atmosphere, the film stays true to its roots. From colonizer jokes to references from other MCU movies, the story is comedic and entertaining for all.

Marvel’s cinematography never ceases to amaze, and “Wakanda Forever” has a breathtaking style that more than satisfies the audience. T’Challa’s tribute relies heavily on color, camera placement, and movement to captivate our emotions, while the film’s use of special effects and culturally rich music gave us the adrenaline rush we needed out of an action movie.

We both equally loved the sheer amount of multiculturalism in the film. Between the music, the scenery, and the characters, it’s clear Marvel worked hard to emphasize representation and deliberately made the rich history of the land a focal point of this film. The effortless switches between languages stood out to both of us, as people didn’t just speak English, but a variety of languages and dialects such as Wakandan, French, and Spanish. There’s strength and unity in speech, and it’s safe to say the audience never forgot the presence of these languages.

Dominique: The aftershocks of the film are still running through my system. The film struck me in so many ways that I have no idea where to start. Firstly, the movie revolves around grief. When I spoke with Dany, we discussed the big focus on mother-and-child relationships.

As Shuri grows throughout the film, we see how her mother, Ramonda, becomes her rock and support system. They’ve lost a father and a son, a ruler and a protector, and as the last members of the royal family, they need to learn to pick up the pieces and continue forward.

Watching the two women unpack their grief was a profound moment for the audience; we see the raw process of mourning and coping first-hand. I truly resonated with the two women in their journey of processing death. The symbolism of their grief is well executed in a way that honors both T’Challa and the late Boseman.

Dany: Overwhelmed. Inspired. Moved. As a woman with a Mesoamerican background that I never got to learn about, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” felt revolutionary to the understanding of my culture, specifically in regard to Aztec mythology.

Aztec mythology is often demonized and exaggerated to cater to an action-hungry audience. Typical American audiences don’t care for a history lesson when all they want to see is some cool fighting scenes. Because of this, I have to say I was hesitant when I learned of Marvel’s decision to portray the Atlantean underwater anti-hero as a Mesoamerica-inspired person.

However, Dominique and I agreed that Marvel managed to not only deliver the action-packed scenes as expected, but also introduce the audience to a culturally-enriched world in a respectful and dignified way — something Mesoamerican cultures deserve, but often never get.

The movie is a raw and refreshing take on loss and grief, while also being rich with new cultures and heritages that are not prominent in mainstream media. Coupled with beautiful cinematography, a moving script, and an exhilarating soundtrack (which we both added to our playlists the second the movie ended), “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is not just a powerful tribute to Chadwick Boseman, but also a heart-rending film that everyone can enjoy.

And, as a personal recommendation from both of us, stay to the very end. The very future of Wakanda depends on your doing so.

Reach contributing writers Dominique Visperas and Dany Villarreal at arts@dailyuw.com Twitter: @dominiquevisp and @danyvvm03

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.