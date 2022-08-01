Review: ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’

This summer, take a stab at “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” the perfect blend of slasher horror and Gen Z comedy which is sure to entertain both fans of horror and casual moviegoers alike.

“Bodies Bodies Bodies,” the most recent film from beloved indie studio A24, has a wonderfully star-studded cast with Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova leading the pack. Sophie, played by Stenberg, decides to crash a party hosted by her friends with her shy girlfriend, Bee, played by Bakalova. As the group parties in an isolated mansion waiting out a hurricane, they quickly begin to realize someone is killing off their friends one by one.

The film’s title comes from the game they play after a night filled with dancing, drugs, and drinks. The game is a mafia-style party game where someone is randomly chosen to be the killer while the rest gradually try to deduce who the killer is. The game is the catalyst for the movie’s horror aspects — the lights go out, and as friends start dying, the group realizes someone is taking the game quite literally.

While I’m a big fan of A24’s films, especially their horror films, I was unsure whether or not “Bodies Bodies Bodies” would meet my expectations. The first time I became aware of the film was in its first trailer, which ends in a barrage of poorly used buzzwords — “gaslight” and “trigger” are thrown around in a very gimmicky manner.

My biggest fear going into “Bodies Bodies Bodies” was that its comedy wouldn’t land. I was worried the film would come off as pandering, written by a bunch of executives in their 50s trying desperately to cash in on a younger audience by using a vocabulary they don’t understand.

I was relieved when watching the film to find myself genuinely laughing at the jokes. While its marketing campaign can come across as mildly out-of-touch or even somewhat hostile, the film’s actual tone and comedy is brilliantly balanced.

I couldn’t stop myself from laughing throughout the whole film, and the audience I saw it with maintained the same energy. The film finds a wonderful footing between horror and comedy, using Gen Z comedy and slang not just for cheap laughs, but as absurd reactions to the unthinkable situation the group finds themselves in.

The real highlight of the film is the cast, who truly feel like a realistic and messy group of friends. Stenberg and Bakalova make a compelling yet mysterious couple, and with Bakalova fresh off an Oscar nomination for 2020’s “Borat” sequel, it was exciting to see her in a different, quieter role.

The rest of the cast, most notably Pete Davidson and Rachel Sennott, also give astonishing performances. Sennott shined as the lead in the 2020 film “Shiva Baby,” and like Bakalova, Sennott gives a very different performance from her prior films. As her character spends much of the movie high, Sennott brilliantly delivers some of the film’s funniest lines.

The best part of the film, for me, is the ending’s clever twist. “Bodies” carefully controls how much information all the characters have, making it very difficult for the audience to guess who the killer is. Every few minutes, I found myself second guessing who I thought was behind it all. The resolution is as funny as the rest of the film is, and I highly recommend seeing it in theaters with friends — it’s the kind of ending that will keep you talking.

The only minor complaint I have with the film is that I wish the horror elements were pushed a little further. As a big fan of horror movies, I was hoping for a bit more of a fear factor from the film, but was still deeply entertained and enthralled by the movie. The film, while still decidedly horror, is on the tamer side of the genre, and is funny enough that non-horror fans can likely still get some enjoyment out of it.

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” is a lively horror comedy that is sure to become a cult classic over the years. The film releases in limited theaters on Aug. 5, before opening nationwide on Aug. 12.

Reach General Sections Editor Natalie Roy at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nataliedroy

