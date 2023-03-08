Review: ‘Champions’

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Woody Harrelson, the Academy Award-nominated actor well-known for his recent roles in the “Now You See Me” and “The Hunger Games” franchises, takes on a lead role in sports comedy film “Champions,” set to release March 10.

“Champions” is advertised as a heartwarming comedy about overcoming adversity through sports. Harrelson’s character, Marcus, is court-ordered to coach an adult minor league basketball team with intellectual disabilities. Throughout the course of the film, Marcus trains the team, and together they go far in the league.

After watching the movie, I have to say I disagree with this description.

The true core of the story revolves around Marcus’ growth as a person — from a self-centered and career-driven individual to a compassionate and strong leader — rather than focusing on the team’s growth and success. The story prioritizes Marcus, particularly his romantic relationship with Alex (Kaitlin Olson), who is the sister of one of the players.

Alex is one of two female leads in the film, the other being Cosentino, played by Madison Tevlin. Other than a few extras, Alex and Cosentino were the only female actresses in the film, something that became painfully jarring as the film progressed.

Alex exclusively serves as Marcus’ romantic partner, having little to no character growth herself. Cosentino is also resigned to the cliché sassy female character in a group of boys, although her character remains more significant to the progression of the story.

While the film focuses on its romantic plotlines, Alex and Marcus’ relationship feels largely misplaced and unnecessary aside from its occasional comedic relief. The film suffers largely from an extreme lack of chemistry between Olson and Harrelson.

For a film with a core message of overcoming adversity and fighting for equality, the film would have benefitted from a more diverse cast. Regardless, the film makes great strides in showcasing the experiences of white men with intellectual disabilities, as well as portraying those with developmental disabilities in a positive light.

Despite my concerns with certain decisions, the movie played out with many quirky and clever punchlines that had the whole theater laughing together. While the comedy of the film is one of its strengths, it also earns praise for its careful portrayal of disability.

The “Champions” casting team sought to cast all members of the basketball team appropriately. All of the players who were portrayed to have an intellectual disability were actors with intellectual disabilities, who shared some of the lived experiences of their characters. These actors portray the experiences of their characters beautifully, and with misrepresentation being so commonplace in mass media, “Champions” is a win for the disabled community.

“It shows you can do whatever you want to do,” James Day Keith, who played Benny, said in an interview with Variety. “I’ve been proving people wrong basically my whole entire life, and this movie shows it.”

“Champions” was Keith’s first acting role. He is a multi-sport Special Olympic champion, and he now hopes to pursue acting after having expressed much love for the filming process of “Champions.”

Each player in the film is shown to be more capable than Marcus believes them to be, a fact demonstrated in their daily lives. The players’ stories are wonderfully presented as individuals with different personalities and lives that reach past their disability.

However, “Champions” still does not ignore the discrimination and hardships that the disability community faces, such as workplace discrimination. Those who act against the characters ultimately face their karmic retribution in a comedic manner, staying true to the nature of the film.

Despite any flaws the film might have, its biggest impact is clearly in the lives of the disabled actors, who express immense gratitude toward the filmmakers.

“This movie changed my life,” Tevlin wrote in a Facebook post. “It showed me that anything is possible and that dreams really do come true.”

“Champions” widely premieres in theaters March 10.

Reach writer Dany Villarreal at arts@dailyuw.com Twitter: @danyvvm03

