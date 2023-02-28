Review: ‘Cocaine Bear’

Like what “Jaws” did to the sea and “Nope” did to the sky, “Cocaine Bear” aims to change the way we look at our local national parks. The film, taking place in Georgia’s Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, centers around a simple premise: what would happen if a bear did cocaine?

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, “Cocaine Bear” is Universal Pictures’ latest take on the horror comedy. Accompanying the leading bear, the ensemble cast, consisting of Keri Russell, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Brooklynn Prince, Margo Martindale, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and the late Ray Liotta, all find themselves in a sickeningly silly fight for their lives.

While much of the film’s events are fictional, the bear is not. When a drug-trafficking plane was unexpectedly forced to dump its cargo mid-flight in 1985 over the forests of Tennessee, a real-life bear did, in fact, eat $2 million worth of abandoned cocaine before its tragic demise. “Cocaine Bear,” as a film, expands on this story by adding people into the mix and assuming that cocaine would quickly turn a passive black bear into a ruthless killing machine.

“Cocaine Bear” unapologetically opens on a high note, citing Wikipedia as a valid source for the temperament of the noble black bear and referencing the classic ’80s “This Is Your Brain On Drugs” advertisement all in the first 10 minutes. The film’s tongue-in-cheek comedy rarely falls flat, and at my screening of the film, the audience — filled to capacity with white millennials — ate up every line.

As the title (and the aggressive marketing) might suggest, “Cocaine Bear” is not for the faint-of-heart. Complementary to the drug use, the film is vehemently gory, with kill sequences that nearly put it on equal footing to any slasher. The bear’s deadly chase scene with an ambulance, in particular, shines with its near-perfect choreography and timing.

“Cocaine Bear,” impressively, refuses to fall into the “so bad, it’s good” category that films of this nature frequently fall into — comparing it to the likes of “The Room” and “Sharknado” feels unjustified. The movie knows what it is from the start, and every comedic choice it makes is intentional rather than accidental. Unlike its predecessors, “Cocaine Bear” is wondrously in on its own joke and revels in its stupidity.

The film’s passion is so strong that it begs the question — can a film be too committed to the bit? “Cocaine Bear,” at its best and worst, is about a bear doing cocaine. In the highs, you’re watching a bear snort a line on top of someone’s severed leg. In the lows, you’re watching a mother and daughter cheesily embrace the importance of family while a bear on cocaine lurks quietly in the background.

The premise of “Cocaine Bear” is so bold that it fails to hold on to anything more substantial than its prized bear. Attempts to add any other dimensionality or staying power to the movie have no hold when the alternative is the bear, herself.

Going into “Cocaine Bear” hoping for something deeper is, debatably, a personal problem rather than the fault of the film. Whether the film manages to remain funny on repeat viewings or can stand on its own outside of the shared insanity of the theater experience, only time will tell.

Despite this, “Cocaine Bear” remained joyous to watch unfold in large part due to the commitment of its cast. Martindale and Whitlock Jr. in particular ham it up to the perfect degree as a park ranger and police officer, respectively. Drug kingpin Liotta also gives it his all in his albeit small role.

With large studio comedies so frequently being tossed directly to streaming or, worse, panning out to be humorless cash grabs, “Cocaine Bear” is a refreshingly goofy film that refuses to let anyone take it seriously, no matter how hard they might try. At the very least, watching a deranged bear beat out a Marvel movie with six times its budget in reviews is a beautiful thing to witness.

“Cocaine Bear” is now playing in theaters.

Reach Arts + Culture Editor Natalie Roy at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nataliedroy

