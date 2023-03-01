Review: ‘Creed III’

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

The lights in the movie theater dimmed as chatter died down to a lull. With my mix of cookies ‘n cream and buttered popcorn clutched to my stomach, my sister and I locked eyes, smiles stretched on our faces, as we waited to see Michael B. Jordan grace our screen.

March 3 has been marked on my calendar for the past six months, and I was sure, before even walking into the movie theater, that this was going to be my favorite “Creed” movie.

I was sadly mistaken.

After two entries in the series, Jordan took his talent behind the camera to make his directorial debut for the third installment of the “Creed” franchise. “Creed III” follows Adonis Creed, son of famous boxer Apollo Creed, as he is reunited with his foster brother, Damian Anderson.

The film begins with a flashback to the boys’ childhood, when Creed sneaks out of his house to see Anderson’s boxing fight. At the time, Anderson was a celebrated boxing champion, with a bright future ahead of him, while Creed was in his corner, giving advice.

Now three years retired as the heavyweight champion, Creed spends most of his time playing tea party with his daughter, Amara, or in the studio with his musician wife, Bianca. Occasionally, he coaches amateur boxers at the gym.

Longtime mentor Rocky Balboa, played by Sylvester Stallone, does not appear in this movie. Rocky played a huge role in the first two Creed movies, so this elision sends a clear message: Creed, once the student, has now evolved into the teacher.

Though Creed finally emerged from his father’s and Rocky’s shadows in “Creed III,” there was one other father figure still present in the story.

In the flashback to their childhood, Anderson wins his match with a knockout punch, just as he told Creed he would. They stop by a convenience store on their way home, where they run into his former foster father, Leon, who used to abuse both him and Anderson.

Leon doesn't recognize Creed, which only further infuriates him. Creed swings punch after punch at Leon, only stopping when two of Leon’s friends exit the store. As they are about to jump in, Anderson pulls out a gun. When the police pull up, and as they put Anderson in custody, Creed runs away and never contacts Anderson, who was then incarcerated for 18 years.

If I went to prison for defending my brother and they never spoke to me again, I would be insanely angry. And then, if that same person also went off and became the best boxer when that was my dream, it would be inexcusable.

Don't get me wrong, nobody is innocent in this scenario, especially Anderson. This fight between Creed and Anderson needed to happen. Still, as I was watching it, I wasn’t really sure who I was rooting for.

Anderson got almost two decades of his life taken from him for protecting his brother who only ended up abandoning him. At the same time, Creed was just a child battling the effects of abuse in the foster care system and trying to survive. He lacked the skills to be there for both his brother and for himself.

The narrative makes clear that Creed worked incredibly hard for himself and his family to be in the position they are in at the start of the movie, only for Anderson to come back and discredit everything Creed had built for 18 years.

As the reigning Golden Gloves champ before he was incarcerated, back when Creed was nothing but a commentator, Anderson believed he was entitled to everything Creed had. While not entirely the case, Creed chooses to get back in the ring to defend not only his title, but his legacy.

The plot points throughout the whole movie were so easily predictable that it left me craving more nuance. Typical storylines, like seeing an old friend become a foe and sabotaging others to get ahead, ruled the screen when I would have liked to see more of a clash between the brothers before the inevitable fight.

We should’ve seen Creed and Anderson acknowledge what happened all those years ago. Creed didn't even recognize Anderson when they first saw each other. So much history wasn’t shared in the film, like what exactly happened in that foster home, or what dynamic the brothers had back then. The film left me feeling robbed of all the important details.

Several oddly-placed tragedies were also never reconciled. Out of nowhere, Creed’s foster mother passes away, and marital issues spring to light, but neither are really ever resolved in a satisfying way.

The movie also felt too short. I wanted more resolution, as well as more of a lead-up to the brothers’ fight. With a runtime of only an hour and 57 minutes, “Creed III” was much shorter than either of the other two films in the series.

What I did not expect from this movie was comedy. The TV broadcast that announced the fight between the foster brothers had me laughing so hard, I nearly choked on my Cherry Coke.

Regardless, Kramer Morgenthau’s cinematography works effectively, and the slow-motion edits during each fight sequence were also an incredible choice. I also loved the inclusiveness of the plethora of sign language on screen, and the peek we get into the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community, as it all added a brilliant layer to the film.

If you are a “Rocky” or “Creed” fan, then this movie is worth the watch. I had an amazing time, and if you love boxing movies or dramas about familial ties, then this movie is for you. That being said, I would implore you to limit your expectations.

“Creed III” premieres in theaters March 3.

Reach contributing writer Saida Nor at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @saidaxnor

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.