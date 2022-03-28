Review: ‘Drive My Car’

The Best Picture nominees at the Academy Awards this year were a bit of a mixed bag. The 10 films nominated ranged from a quirky 1970s love story, sandworms, and a giant meteor destroying the entire planet. One of our favorite films of the bunch, however, was “Drive My Car” — a lengthy Japanese drama that thoughtfully tackled themes of love, loss, and grief.
None of us are truly strangers to grief, are we? Whether through breakups, sickness, or death, the hardships of reality never cease to surprise us. In “Drive My Car,” the only way to overcome the agony of existence is to do it together. An adaptation of the short story of the same name by Haruki Murakami, “Drive My Car” plays on these depressing themes in a perfectly heart-wrenching way.
Directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, the film stars Hidetoshi Nishijima as Yûsuke Kafuku, a recently widowed actor tasked with directing an adaptation of “Uncle Vanya” in Hiroshima. There, he is assigned a driver, the brooding Misaki Watari, played by Tôko Miura. Over the course of the three-hour-long epic, Kafuku and Watari unpack their past traumas and forge a new outlook on life.
Yes, the movie is extremely long — but it’s about as long as “The Batman” — so consider this an immersion in cinema and something to learn from, because this movie is very good. So good, in fact, that we saw it twice.
The film is so well-paced that in spite of the length, it fails to be boring. On top of that, the naturalistic performances from Nishijima and Miura make this a hard film to look away from.
“Drive My Car” revolves around the day-to-day life of Kafuku — much of the film is him going through the daily tasks of rehearsals and driving from location to location. The film’s length, and even the length of individual shots, contributes to the overarching theme of grief as something we carry with us throughout each day.
At the start of the film, Kafuku finds himself in a troubling relationship with his wife when he discovers that she has been cheating on him. Before he can unpack his feelings over her adultery, Kafuku’s wife suddenly dies of a brain hemorrhage. Even after her death, Kafuku listens to tapes of his wife reading lines from “Uncle Vanya,” which he recites lines from while driving to rehearsals, creating a ghostly visage of those who have passed.
Additionally, the adaptation of “Uncle Vanya” portrayed in “Drive My Car” is uniquely multilingual, with the actors speaking different languages; from Japanese to Mandarin to Korean Sign Language, the actors use the medium of performance to connect with each other.
That overarching strand of uncommon connection is seen in the relationship between Kafuku and his driver Watari. Initially, the duo is completely professional — if not somewhat standoffish — but through the film, the two become tied together by the tragic circumstances of their lives.
What struck both of us were the small moments of beauty throughout this somewhat depressing film. In an existence so fleeting, things as small as a shared cigarette or an outdoor play rehearsal have the power to leave lasting impacts. These characters, who suffer greatly, seem to have an even greater propensity for love and perseverance.
In addition, “Drive My Car” is the first international Best Picture nominee since the 2020 winner, Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite.” Bong’s film remains the first and only non-English film to win the Best Picture title. “Drive My Car” was unable to follow in its footsteps, though the nomination itself (in addition to winning Best International Feature Film) is still momentous.
“Drive My Car” might be three hours long, but it’s an introspective experience that few other films could hope to provide. The film is now streaming on HBO Max — find the company of a friend, get yourself a cozy drink, and give it a watch.
Reach Arts + Culture Editor Joshua Lee and writer Natalie Roy at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @theleejosh @nataliedroy
