Review: ‘Emily’

“Freedom in thought.”

This refrain is the personal creed of Emily Brontë and her brother, Branwell. It’s a phrase that speaks to the central themes of the new period drama “Emily,” which focuses on the short, yet remarkable life of the author of “Wuthering Heights.”

Director Frances O’Connor recalls reading “Wuthering Heights” for the first time at age 15, and being completely transported by the novel.

“These characters were so rebellious, they didn’t care what people thought about them, and they were connected in this really brilliant kind of way where there was no boundaries — and this atmosphere was so elemental and slightly supernatural,” O’Connor said. “So, it really appealed to my 15-year-old angsty self.”

“Emily” is O’Connor’s directorial debut, and features a script that she wrote over many years.

“I knew I always wanted to tell this story about a young woman finding her voice, and she just happens to be Emily Brontë,” O’Connor said.

We first encounter Emily, brilliantly portrayed by Emma Mackey, lying in a field and daydreaming up stories as slightly dissonant choral music begins to play. It is a perfect introduction to Emily, a complex character who rejects the boxes people try to put her in.

Deeply protective of the inner and outer worlds that she holds dear, Emily is reserved in public, almost shy. Her family loves her, but they don’t always seem to understand her. Nor does William Weightman, the village’s new curate who is recruited to tutor Emily in French.

The initial iciness between the two eventually wears off, especially once Weightman reads one of her poems for the first time. Weightman is enchanted, one might even say possessed, by her words. As the two begin a forbidden love affair, he remains constant in encouraging her to keep writing.

The Brontë household is a lively one, full of stories and laughter underscored by rivalries among the siblings. But while Anne and Charlotte might be ready to leave their childhood imaginations behind and step into adulthood, Branwell and Emily are more resistant. Both siblings are struggling to find their place in the world while still preserving their creativity.

O’Connor describes Branwell and Emily’s relationship as being similar to that of Cathy and Heathcliff in “Wuthering Heights,” where hardly any division exists between the two people. This closeness, however, introduces a lot of tension into the narrative.

“Emily wants to individuate and move away from being in this kind of symbiotic relationship, but Branwell doesn’t because he wants to stay in the world of childhood,” O’Connor said.

It is Branwell’s refusal to accept change and Emily’s growing independence that leads to heart-wrenching consequences for Emily and the whole Brontë family.

Visually, “Emily” is stunning, with its muted tones, slightly grainy texture, and cuts that bring the disparate moments in the characters’ lives together like blinks of an eye.

The landscape is a major focus of the movie, which is full of stunning shots of the wild and windy moors that have haunted the imagination of people like myself for centuries. The film was shot on location in Yorkshire, about an hour from where the Brontës lived in Haworth, and the tempestuous weather only brought the actors closer to the world they were meant to be inhabiting.

“It really helped I think in terms of [realism] — you’re shooting the real, authentic landscapes, the actors are in the wind, with their cheeks going red because of the wind that was whipping up around them,” O’Connor said.

“Emily” is not a cut-and-dry biopic, but the creative liberties taken only enhance the passion and emotional resonance of the story. For a film that is about creativity above all else, pursuing historical accuracy to the letter is, frankly, nonsensical.

O’Connor said she wanted the movie to be a “flight of imagination” in the way that “Wuthering Heights” is, and the film succeeds in this and in maintaining the transportive quality that characterizes writing of the Brontës.

Simply put, I adored this movie. The soundtrack has made it into my rotation, bringing a quality of wonder and inspiration to my morning walks that I didn’t know was missing. In the weeks since watching “Emily,” I’ve found myself continuing to think about it almost daily.

Ultimately, O’Connor encourages us to get out there and take control of our own lives. The film motivates us to take Emily’s example and think, create, and live as authentically as we can — especially in the face of a patriarchal society where deviating from the norm can be seen as threatening.

“Emily” can be seen in select theaters starting Feb. 23.

