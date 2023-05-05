Review: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

It’s been nearly a decade since the first “Guardians of the Galaxy” film defined the tone and style of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for years to come. Now that we’re squarely in the fifth “phase” of the MCU, for many viewers, the Marvel machine has begun to lose the luster it once had.

I’ll admit that I have been a little burnt out on Marvel myself, with the latest “Ant-Man” leaving a particularly bad taste. But James Gunn pilots the “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy to a thrilling finish with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which balances bombastic action and intensely emotional character work with just the right amount of finesse.

It’s ostensibly Gunn’s final film with the MCU, and he’s apparently determined to go out with a bang. The movie starts strong and does not let up for a minute — the inciting incident happens literally right as the opening credits end.

The film opens with the Guardians, now residents and commanders of the space station Knowhere (see “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” on Disney+ for more), being suddenly attacked by a mysterious new enemy. The team must reunite with Gamora (post-“Endgame,” so technically a version from another timeline) in order to track down lifesaving information about their best friend, Rocket, thus the movie delves headfirst into Rocket’s tragic backstory. The film ultimately culminates in a faceoff with the psychotic and powerful High Evolutionary (played by Chukwudi Iwuji) — Rocket’s creator.

When I say tragic backstory, I mean tragic. Gunn pulls no punches, showing the defining events of Rocket’s life before he joined the Guardians in flashback sequences. You learn about who the High Evolutionary is and his insane plan to create the “perfect” society of perfect beings.

Hot off a great performance in another Gunn production (“Peacemaker”), Iwuji is fantastically unhinged as an ice-cold genocidal maniac with a god complex. You’ll despise him by the movie’s end, but you won’t be able to look away from his deranged performance.

Animal lovers beware, there’s quite a few scenes in this that could qualify as depicting animal abuse. The flashbacks are full of big, pitiful raccoon eyes and emotional suffering, as well as some surprisingly intense touches of violence that harken back to Gunn’s start as a horror filmmaker.

In fact, some of the tragedy is so cranked to the max (and accompanied by a slightly too dramatic score) that it almost feels emotionally manipulative, but you can’t deny it works. Bradley Cooper’s voice work as Rocket in this is stellar, showing an emotional side of Rocket that has barely been explored in the previous movies.

The real strength of this movie is how it handles emotional intensity alongside themes of friendship and family. On top of Rocket’s tragic backstory, the group dynamic between the Guardians is filled with conflict and heartbreak, particularly between Peter and Gamora (Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana). Peter’s unresolved feelings in the wake of losing Gamora in “Infinity War” are handled with just enough humor, but also a real sense of post-breakup sadness. Saldana is able to show a slightly different Gamora than the one we’re used to, as she is filled with anger and weariness.

The movie handles all its cast quite well. Peter is no longer the focus, as he was in the first two, and instead, the movie explores quite a few different dynamics between the team, namely Nebula and Mantis (Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff). It can feel a little overstuffed at times, especially with the introduction of new characters like antagonist Adam Warlock (played by Will Poulter) and Cosmo, the telekinetic talking dog (voiced by Maria Bakalova). But, the movie succeeds in doing every character justice, taking the time to craft at least one meaningful scene and strong send-off for each member of the Guardians.

Visually, the movie is packed with interstellar delights and dynamic action sequences. Some of Marvel’s visual effects and overall cinematography in recent times has been rather lacking, but Gunn is clearly having so much fun with the camera in this one. There’s plenty of kinetic camera movement and interesting usage of focal lens to create a half comic book, half music video kind of vibe. The production design is appropriately zany, with one heist sequence being set in a space station made entirely from organic matter, complete with flesh walls, tendrils, and goopy machinery.

Gunn’s signature needle drops propel the movie from scene to scene, setting great music to the many slow-motion montages and explosive, roller coaster action sequences that defined the Guardians movies. There’s a particular one-take fight scene set to the Beastie Boys’ “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” that’ll be a guaranteed crowd pleaser.

Overall, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is a great time at the movies, with surprisingly emotional moments and plenty of colorful action. Under Gunn’s directorial vision, it manages to soar above the clunky Marvel formula that has become stale in recent times. Some of the drama and overall emotional depth might feel lost on anyone who’s not familiar with the characters, but if you’ve kept up with the Guardians, this film will serve as a wonderfully satisfying conclusion to their stories.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is now playing in theaters.

