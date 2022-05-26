Review: ‘Harry’s House’ is nothing to write home about

There is this super indie underground artist that released an album last week, and his name is Harry Styles (I’m not sure you’ve heard of him).
Styles has stayed busy since dropping his colorful sophomore album, “Fine Line,” in 2019, being featured as the first solo male on the cover of Vogue, carrying on the traditions of Prince, Little Richard, and other gender non-conforming kings of society.
As much as Styles has had a cultural impact outside of music, his new album “Harry’s House” is a mixed bag of mediocre lyrics, Target ad instrumentals, and the occasional banger here and there.
“Music For a Sushi Restaurant” is a three-way combo of an overly produced “Glee” cover, a Stevie Wonder rip-off, and the end credits theme of a “Despicable Me” movie. But despite Styles’ weirdly synthetic vocal harmonies, the groovy bass line, and horns make the song tolerable if you don’t overthink things.
Ironically, I caught myself half asleep listening to the song “Daylight.” Its chorus might set the record for the amount of times a singer has rhymed the same word with itself — an absolute snoozefest.
Bubbly basslines continue to be the only redeeming quality of both “Keep Driving” and “Daydreaming,” where Styles drops some of his cringiest lyrics to date: “Stay until the morning, ’cause, baby, lovin’ you’s the real thing,” making me feel like I’m being seduced by a frat boy. Not today, Chad, not today.
Lyrics like these show Styles channeling his inner teenage heartthrob, especially on the closer “Love Of My Life.” The deep synth hits make the tune feel like a yassified One Direction leftover, and a pretty bleak one at that.
Although its lyrics read as a reflection on a breakup, “Love Of My Life” has Styles reminiscing on his childhood in England and his blurred sense of familiarity — a common theme on “Harry’s House” that genuinely hits too close to home.
The same theme is echoed in the lead single “As It Was,” which features a crispy Strokes-esque synth refrain and a buttery vocal performance that has me contemplating life’s inevitable change.
Nothing on the album holds a candle to the raw acoustic guitar riff of “Matilda” that has me choked up in the first ten seconds. “+”-era Ed Sheeran would be proud of Styles’ soft vocal performance, rolling melodies, and occasional odes to ye olde England. Lyrics like “Matilda, you talk of the pain like it’s all alright, but I know that you feel like a piece of you’s dead insidе” are sung with an incredible sense of nostalgia and loyalty. I hope Matilda turns out okay.
“Satellite” is a perfect indie-pop bop with a charming metaphor about being down horrendously bad. The outro breaks into a psychedelic plateau that sounds straight off of Tame Impala’s “Currents,” perfectly encapsulating the feeling of floating aimlessly, going through the motions as best we can.
Outside of a few standout tracks, Styles fails to create an engaging listen from front to back, but has succeeded at cultivating a vibe on “Harry’s House” that is sure to have a chokehold on every department store in the country.
The album is similar to an overly aesthetic movie where it is more enjoyable to appreciate on the surface level than it is to invest in any deeper storyline or meaning, but I guess there’s nothing wrong with that.
The trick with “Harry’s House” is not to pay too much attention. Even though I won’t be scrambling to throw the album on aux, catch me at the mall, or even out at a sushi restaurant, doing a little jig whenever the album comes on.
Reach writer Mead Gill at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mead_fr4ncis
