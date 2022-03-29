Review: ‘Moonshot’

Spoilers ahead.
Put on a shoddy spacesuit and grab some dollar painkillers everybody, because HBO Max is set to launch its latest romantic comedy in just a few days.
Starring Lana Condor from Netflix’s “To All the Boys” film series and Cole Sprouse from Disney’s “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,” Moonshot is sure to shoot its shot with ratings, but not much more.
With its already wildly popular trailer and love-hungry fanbase, you’d think that “Moonshot” would be a blast. I don’t blame you.
But I do blame the genius who edited the trailer, because the snapshots looked deceivingly good. Science and space travel? Humor outfitted for the younger generation? Star-crossed lovers leaving Earth because Mars is terraformed? Sign me up.
Like me, you probably don’t care if bad movies with good trailers are clickbait, because you’re going to want to watch, even though you know off the bat that it’s going to be endearingly stupid. It’s one of those movies that sells because it's just so cheesy that some moviegoers will inevitably love it.
I’m not here to waste your time, so let me spare you an hour and 40 minutes.
Point-blank, the movie was not good. The conflicts were trivial, the allure contrived, dialogue forced, and outcomes horribly predictable. “Moonshot” was overhyped, underwhelming, and low-effort. It’s also casually problematic.
“Moonshot” is the off-brand version of “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” with a sci-fi twist. Do not be fooled by the allure of science fiction, because the space theme extended to the set design and wardrobe. That’s it.
“Moonshot” was, in zero gravity, no quirkier than any of the other one-size-fits-all movies on the Hollywood fast fashion line.
Let’s start with the synopsis: Two college students sneak onto a space shuttle to reunite with their significant others on Mars. Also, reminder, it’s a rom-com. Have you calibrated the issue yet? Sophie, played by Condor, is in a healthy, long-term relationship with a perfectly nice guy. Conversely, Walt, played by Sprouse, is deluded into believing that he is also in a relationship with a girl he went on a two-second date with.
If you’re a cheater or a stalker, the pair are sure to make you feel validated. Walt ignores boundaries; Sophie has no backbone. I thought we were done romanticizing creepy, pushy men and fetishizing mediocre, clingy Kens. Apparently not.
The main characters are college students, played by nearly 30-year-olds, who act like middle schoolers, but who make poorer decisions than actual children. This type of casting and conflict creation is nothing new, but do the characters have to be this unlikable? At least in “Euphoria,” the unlikability is integral to the appeal.
“Moonshot” tries to touch on finding greater purpose and meaning within oneself, and appeal to some moral high ground. If cheating, breaking boundaries, and annoying the hell out of everyone on a spacecraft is your life’s mission, please be my guest.
If you didn’t catch my drift, here it is: “Moonshot” glorifies cheating, downplays stalking, sugarcoats boundary breaking, and attempts to turn a casual rom-com into a philosophical journey about discovering oneself.
Plain and simple, “Moonshot” is a movie about a boy who refuses to abide by boundaries. As a film aimed at teenagers, this concept creates the false narrative that consequences are nonexistent. No amount of computer graphics or special effects can disguise how poorly designed and unfunny this movie is because it is faulty in principle.
Thanks to its overdone tropes and cheap cliches, “Moonshot” now has the honor of sitting in the dusty crawl space of my mind, right next to “Tall Girl,” “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser,” “Midnight Sun,” and all the 2010s movies that have since ruined my faith in Hollywood. “Moonshot” may not have started the toxic trend, but it sure has remained complicit in it.
As I stargaze into the depths of my monitor’s dark mode, my million dollar suggestion for the brains behind “Moonshot” is to invest in astronomy lessons. In staring so longingly at the box office, they seem to have mistaken it for the moon. But the movie makes no mention of the moon — the round thing they “shot” on is Mars.
Overall, I’d give “Moonshot” five stars. Out of the 100 billion stars in the universe.
Reach writer Sarah Pham at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sarpham
