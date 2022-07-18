Review: ‘Mrs Harris Goes to Paris’

If you’re in the market for an easy breezy summer movie that’s earnest, full of heart, and filled to the brim with pretty dresses, look no further than “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.”

The film, which stars Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville as Ada Harris, a widowed cleaning lady from London, has a Paddington meets vintage haute couture vibe with a healthy dash of nostalgia, and I found it delightful.

Manville’s Mrs. Harris is a lovely gem of a woman who you’d want to have tea and scones with, and whose brain you’d want to pick for life advice and some fun, folksy adages.

After seeing a Dior dress in the closet of one of her wealthy employers, Mrs. Harris decides that she too wants to own a dress of similar sort, and begins to scrape together ₤500 to visit France and get herself a dress. Through some hard work and a series of lucky circumstances, Mrs. Harris finds herself in Paris, seated in the front row to view the presentation of Dior’s latest collection.

Just as the customers swoop in to get their hands on a one-of-a-kind Dior dress, the staff swoop in to help Mrs. Harris find her feet in Paris. She finds lodgings in the spare room in the apartment of the charmingly awkward accountant André Fauvel, played by Lucas Bravo of “Emily in Paris” fame. Fauvel wants to help bring the company into the modern era and, unsurprisingly, talk philosophy with the kindhearted Dior model, Natasha. During her time in Paris, Mrs. Harris helps the two come out of their shells a bit along the way.

In between the fittings for her custom-made dress, Mrs. Harris gets the full Parisian experience: strolling the riverside flower market with a charming gentleman, a fancy dinner that turns into a burlesque show, panicking during a chaotic taxi ride, receiving the classic wardrobe makeover, and, of course, doing some light matchmaking. It’s a well-deserved vacation for this hardworking lady.

While the road to attaining high fashion never does run smooth, the end of the film finds all of our characters happy and with newfound confidence and joie de vivre.

Visually, the film is gorgeous, full of elegant vintage clothes and lots of vibrant colors. The fashion show sequence is especially fun, full of chic dresses that lead one to ask the important question, “If I was Mrs. Harris, which dress would I choose?”

Some of the secondary characters feel a bit underdeveloped, but since it really is Mrs. Harris’s time to shine, I’m not complaining too much. Since we’re living in such stressful times, it was a nice change of pace to spend two enjoyable hours watching kind, hard-working people find moments of joy in an uncertain world.

This is a movie where the most stressful moment is an ill-advised bet that Mrs. Harris places on a three-legged dog, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” was released on July 15 and can be seen in theaters.

