Review: ‘My Policeman’

Michael Grandage’s newest film “My Policeman” — based on the book by Bethan Roberts — is a romantic drama about a love triangle in 1950s England.

From the opening scene of Brighton’s seaside with a bright blue sky, calming wave sounds, and tranquil scenic moments, I was ecstatic that Grandage understood the importance of the setting.

The film’s style and cinematography were visually appealing, capturing twentieth-century Brighton well. I was very pleased with certain mise-en-scène stylistic choices made to engage the audience and immerse viewers into the film.

Harry Styles plays Tom, the masculine, law and order driven policeman who finds himself in a relationship with school teacher Marion, played by Emma Corrin — who you may recognize as Princess Diana from Netflix’s “The Crown” — after teaching her how to swim. At most, their chemistry could be played up to awkward puppy love, if the characters weren’t in their mid-20s.

What should have followed is the heartfelt, tragic love story of Patrick and Tom risking their lives for love in times where homosexuality was illegal. The film, however, fails to strike the same emotional weight achieved in the book.

Tom introduces Marion to Patrick Hazelwood, played by David Dawson, who is an art museum curator. Upon his arrival, the film flows into a montage of the trio going to operas, museums, and bars, before ultimately creating an intimate bond.

The film travels from past to present, as the now elderly characters reminisce on their youth. In a comedic, soap opera-esque scene, older Marion, played by Gina McKee, is reading Patrick’s old journals, as both her and the audience find out Tom and Patrick’s bond was romantic. This melodramatic unveiling was unnecessary as the premise of the story reveals this plot line to viewers already. I’m not sure what the scene was hoping to add to the film except a couple laughs in the audience.

In the novel, there’s an innate knowledge that their relationship is doomed. Tom’s naivete of being shared between Marion and Patrick, and his belief that he can wholeheartedly start a family while repressing his sexuality and feeling fulfilled, comes across as wishful thinking.

Contrastingly in the film, Tom appears one dimensional, deceitful, and hard to empathize with due to the harm he’s causing the two people he claims to love. Whether this is due to Styles’ performance or poor screenwriting, I’m not entirely sure.

Being a fan of the novel, it was also upsetting to see the film’s erasure of Marion’s inner thoughts and psyche at the blossoming of their relationship. Marion’s love for Tom in the novel is based upon her idea of him as she’s grown up admiring him which, in my opinion, adds depth to her yearning and eagerness to ignore Tom’s actions and her own misgivings.

As the film bounces back and forth from the older versions of Tom, Marion, and Patrick, I found these moments evoked the most emotion. These scenes portray the dynamic of the different relationships in a way that felt honest to the novel.

The ramifications of their actions and choices still affect their lives decades later, and the heartache in the film truly comes across from these moments. The mundanity of their monotonous day-to-day lives, in contrast to their youthful hope and lust for life in the flashbacks, is heartbreaking and works well to portray the themes of wasted time and the importance of accepting yourself.

“My Policeman” by Bethan Roberts is a gripping novel of forbidden love in 1950s Brighton, England. Michael Grandage’s “My Policeman” is a disappointing experience, and does a mediocre job at adapting Roberts’ excellent, nuanced story to the big screen.

If you’re looking for a visually pleasing, melodramatic, surface level movie, or if you’re just a fan of Harry Styles, “My Policeman” checks all your boxes. The film is in select theaters nationwide Oct. 21 and streams on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 4.

