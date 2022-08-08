Review: ‘Not Okay’

Anyone who has had a social media account knows that the internet can be a double-edged sword. While it can be a wonderful place to find inspiration, community, and give yourself a voice, it can also be a place full of clickbait, culture-vultures, and trolls. Searchlight Pictures’ newest film ‘Not Okay’ pulls a critical lens on social media and how it impacts the way people can view and interact with the world.

The movie, which opens with a content warning of the movie containing “flashing lights, themes of trauma, and an unlikable female protagonist,” is exactly that. The protagonist Danni Sanders, played by Zoey Deutch, is a photo editor who is desperately attempting to make a name for herself. She is trying (and failing) to become a writer at her workplace, make friends, and get the attention of her work crush, Colin, played by Dylan O’Brien. Danni decides to fake going to a writer’s retreat in Paris to gain Colin’s attention, but when a string of terrorist attacks hit the city, she’s left with two choices: come clean, or lie about being in a terrorist attack. Danni decides to do the latter, and thus, is thrust into the influencer life she always wanted.

Deutch does a phenomenal job with her character and portrays her in a way that makes you hate relating to her. Like many, Danni is lonely, lost, insecure, and desperately looking for community with others and meaning in her shallow life. However, Danni is also immensely privileged and tone-deaf in her way of approaching the world. She claims marginalized people are “so lucky” to have a community, feels left out for being outside of the country during 9/11, and, of course, fakes being in a traumatic event for internet clout.

Director Quinn Shephard delivers Danni as the bad side of internet culture. The character symbolizes how those with white privilege glamorize Black and queer culture without thinking critically about the struggles in living with one or multiple marginalized identities.

“[Danni] is stuck in a place where she is refusing to self-educate and engage with content that brings her into self reflection,” Shephard said. “I think she would much rather distract herself from the realities around her than engage with them.”

Even when Danni forms an unlikely friendship with Rowan Aldren, played tremendously by the impeccable Mia Isaac, a Black teenage activist who survived a school shooting, she consistently fails to see her problematic actions, using Rowan’s platform and words to gain more internet fame.

While Danni depicts the toxic part of internet culture, Issac’s Rowan, a traumatized, angry, and vulnerable girl, seems to be staged as her foil. Rowan, unlike Danni, uses her platform to spread awareness about gun violence, depicting that, while the internet can have its bad parts, it can be pivotal in creating real and needed change. In a movie with mostly terrible characters constantly making selfish decisions, she is a breath of fresh air. She reminds us that the internet can be influential, if we harness it properly.

Shephard hopes the movie forces its audience to think more critically of how we interact with social media, influencers, and other people.

“[The film] was challenging the audience to be critical of [Danni’s] actions and their own actions, and how they might contribute to either being a Danni, or rewarding the Danni’s of the world,” Shephard said.

This satirical movie succeeds at making you think about how we interact with the internet, the ramifications of white privilege, and how our actions can have compounding effects.

“Not Okay” released on July 29, and can be streamed on Hulu.

