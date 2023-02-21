Review: ‘Of an Age’

Warning: Mild spoilers ahead

In his sophomore feature film, director Goran Stolevski once again proves that it’s all about the pining.

Originally premiering at the 2022 Melbourne International Film Festival, Stolevski’s “Of an Age” offers a devastatingly genuine depiction of the relationship between two queer men: the bumbling, yet endearing Nikola and the educated, endlessly charming Adam.

Simultaneously spanning two days and a decade, the film follows Nikola and Adam from their meet-cute on a gorgeous, sun-drenched day in 1999, to their initially joyous and progressively heartbreaking reunion in 2010.

“Of an Age” meanders lazily through time, distorting it in the most delicious way. It is composed not of crowded party scenes or fast-paced action sequences, but of ordinary moments.

It is a movie unafraid of languishing in silence. As such, Nikola and Adam’s love story finds solstice in appreciative glances, shared smiles of amusement, and weighted moments of hesitation. It embodies desperate, youthful hope and crushing reality in equal measure.

These aspects amplify the epicenter of “Of an Age”: pining.

There isn’t anything wrong with films centered around queer yearning — making homoerotic eye contact across rooms is an essential part of the queer experience — but with so much of today’s queer media devoting itself to the tragic slow burn, the concept is starting to feel like a plague.

The unique time-scaling and harsh twist on coming-of-age in “Of an Age” demonstrate that Stolevski attempted to infuse the concept with new life. Still, I can’t help but feel that “Of an Age” is just another story of agonizing pining in a distinguished saga of agonizing pining.

In a bizarre choice that elevates and sours the film, Stolevski shot “Of an Age” like the only thing anchoring him to this mortal plane was jump cuts.

While the movie’s frequent and abrupt cuts lend themselves to refreshing comedy, they also occasionally subvert moments of narrative significance. I often found myself deeply invested in a scene, hanging onto the actors’ every word, only for the film to move on.

The most aggravating offender is the final cut.

Imagine: a tender, heartbreaking moment; a desperate bid for connection. The scene lapses into silence. Tension fills the space. Choked with anticipation, my breath hitches — and the credits roll.

After several seconds of blinking in disbelief, someone behind me mutters, “What the f---?”

My sentiments exactly.

While I understand the comment on the messiness of love that Stolevski attempts to illustrate, the jarring ending makes the film feel incomplete.

Despite its concise runtime, the time-bending quality of “Of an Age” makes it the perfect balm for a hectic reality. The side effects are limited to acute heartache and some mild whiplash.

“Of an Age” is now playing in theaters.

