Review: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Since the release of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” we’ve seen a slew of movies inspired by the film’s dazzling and innovative animation, but “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” puts them all to shame. The sequel raises the bar to skyscraper heights and swings through it all with a riotous sense of style and an empowering, emotional message about writing your own story.

Set a year after the events of the first film, “Across the Spider-Verse” follows the dual threads of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), intertwining their stories in a way that helps illuminate both characters’ journeys.

After suffering an intense family crisis, the closed-off Gwen Stacy is recruited by Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac) and Jessica Drew (Issa Rae) to join the multiversal Spider Society. Meanwhile, Miles is feeling lonely after the departure of his Spiderfriends from the last movie, and overwhelmed by the pressures of balancing superhero life and his personal life as a student and son.

Miles’ struggle to do the seemingly simplest things, like make it to important events on time, is reminiscent of Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man 2” — and just like it was in that film, it’s compelling stuff that makes you sympathize with him immediately. This conflict between the mundane and the superhuman is core to Spider-Man’s character, a conflict that is often lost in recent Spider-Man movies that showcase Spider-Man utilizing nanotechnology.

The film follows Miles and Gwen’s reunion amid the arrival of a strange new villain, The Spot (voiced by a quirky and snide Jason Schartzman). The Spot’s odd ability to discharge portals from his body soon leads to interdimensional hijinks and Miles’ introduction to the Spider Society.

Miles is given an ultimatum by Miguel — he has to choose between saving one life or the lives of an entire universe. Not exactly the most unique moral dilemma nowadays, but it works. Whether it’s against a college counselor trying to package Miles’ racial identity into a single checkmark for a college application, or an interdimensional superhuman trying to force him into making an unthinkable sacrifice, Miles’ determination in the face of overwhelming odds is undeniably captivating and surprisingly relatable.

This throughline of writing your own story, or breaking the “canon,” is the emotional heft that makes this movie work. It even feels like a meta-statement on the movie itself, in being a superhero movie that’s intent on preserving its own unique identity amid a genre filled with studio mandates and clunky franchise storytelling.

Above all else though, “Across the Spider-Verse” is a true spectacle. Each frame is filled from edge to edge with bursts of color and texture, and they build upon each other with a frenetic, addictive rhythm. Split-screens, comic panels, and dialogue bubbles collide with lush backgrounds and stylish camera movement to truly bring the feeling of a comic book to life.

“Across the Spider-Verse” throws realism and consistency to the winds in the best way possible. Each pulsing freeze-frame or shifting background feels like a testament to the power of animation, showcasing how the medium can be used to bring a new depth and dimension that live action cannot.

From the impressionistic world of Gwen, where the backgrounds literally drip with color, to a kaleidoscopic vision of Mumbattan (an alternate reality where New York City is combined with Mumbai, India), each universe feels wholly distinct and visually stunning.

Each character brings a different ability or quirk that’s fully utilized, from the space-bending array of portals that The Spot spits out to Jessica’s madcap combination of web-slinging and motorcycle-riding.

The cast is in stellar form. Isaac is a standout, alternating from ice-cold one moment to ferocious the next. His character’s first appearance is also easily one of the coolest character introductions I’ve seen in a long time. Moore and Steinfeld provide honest and compelling performances that ground their character’s multiversal journeys. There’s countless other voices (keep an ear out for a hilarious Andy Samberg) as well as a handful of crowd pleasing cameos.

If there’s one thing that holds “Across the Spider-Verse” back from the groundbreaking qualities of the first, it’s that it’s only the first part to a two-part story. The movie ends on a dramatic cliffhanger (which will be resolved March 2024), which does make it feel a bit incomplete. Miguel’s rampaging, clawed Spider-Man 2099 is menacing as all hell, but there are flashes of even more dangerous villains on the horizon.

Similarly because of its nature of being a “part one,” the pace of the movie can feel a little slow compared to the first, but that’s because the movie takes its time to fully develop each character as well as allow the audience to revel in the pure, fantastical fun of a superhero story.

Whether it’s a dizzying web-slinging sequence that culminates in a touching, upside-down heart-to-heart moment between Gwen and Miles, or a delightful party scene where you can practically smell the barbecue, the film has a magnetic quality that makes you want to stay with the characters and to escape into the beautiful worlds just beyond the screen. And that’s really the best thing a movie can do. Cap off your finals week by going to see this movie. I can almost guarantee it’ll be the best thing you’ll see this year.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is now playing in theaters.

Reach writer Justin Shen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @justinnshen

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.