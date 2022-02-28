Review: ‘The Batman’

Following the critical failures of 2016’s “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and 2017’s “Justice League,” DC decided, “Hey, maybe it’s time we switch things up.”
Instead of moving forward with Ben Affleck’s Arkham Asylum-based take on the Dark Knight, the Warner Bros. subsidiary scrapped the project in favor of a script by writer and director Matt Reeves, fresh off the heels of the last two critically-acclaimed “Planet of the Apes” films.
After the massive critical and commercial success of Todd Phillips’ “Joker,” DC went full steam ahead on the darker take on the beloved character.
Now, after two years of teasers and almost a year after its intended release date, “The Batman” has finally descended upon us.
The tenth live-action Batman film and third reboot this century places Robert Pattinson under the mask and cowl for a nearly three-hour joyride, with multiple appearances by members of the Caped Crusader’s Rogues Gallery and a Zodiac killer-esque, neo-noir narrative.
When “The Batman” starts, it is obvious that this is not going to be your typical superhero film. The film, which focuses on Bruce Wayne in his second year as the masked vigilante, opens with a quick, non-pompous title card and an ambiguous, claustrophobic first shot.
What follows serves as the catalyst for the whole plot, with Paul Dano’s Riddler taking Batman through the deepest, darkest sections of Gotham’s underworld.
“The Batman” functions effectively as a psychological crime drama with noir elements, which makes sense for a film inspired by Frank Miller’s Batman run and the films of Alan J. Pakula.
“To me, there’s a way in which Gordon and Batman in this movie are Woodward and Bernstein, you know?” Reeves said in a roundtable interview. “I mean, there’s the whole thing with all this corruption, and how high does it go?”
“It's kind of like ‘All the President’s Men,’ and there’s a bit of ‘[The] French Connection,’ and there’s a bit of ‘Taxi Driver,’” Reeves said.
Although the thriller-inspired story is quite solid, Reeves’ dialogue can occasionally feel forced and somewhat unnatural, especially when attempting to infuse social commentary into a comic book film.
Not to mention, the visual effects appear to be unfinished in certain spots, especially during the final fight sequence. If it is finished, it’s extremely rough.
For a film with a roughly $100-185 million budget, you would think that some of the money would be used to touch up the CGI. Instead, the most crucial sequences appear like a mediocre PlayStation 3 game.
In addition, without treading too far into spoiler territory, a certain cameo near the end of the film by a beloved villain is incredibly terrible, forced, and extremely unnecessary to the plot. Frankly, it left such a bad taste in my mouth that I walked out of the screening in a confused, slightly upset stupor, with availability bias telling me to not recommend the film.
To be clear though, these are all nitpicks. After overlooking the end, I have no problem stating that the comic book film is mostly fine, and Pattinson’s take, while initially a bit rough, grows on you over the course of the film.
Is it the next “Dark Knight”? No, but I’d argue that the films are simply incomparable, in part due to the work of cinematographer Greig Fraser and an amazing sound design team.
I’m not denying that Nolan’s film is occasionally beautiful, but Fraser’s eye adds an incredible level of depth to the three-hour epic, which not only keeps the audience entertained but also adds significant parallels between the various characters.
It’s brilliant, beautiful, and, if given the opportunity, you should consume the film on the largest screen possible, as a traditional screen cuts off some of the most gorgeous shots ever taken for a comic book film.
“The Batman” is a refreshing, thoroughly engaging take on the Caped Crusader. While the visual effects and dialogue are a bit rough at some points, the story, cinematography, sound design, and score shine through to create a must-see experience.
Certain plot elements and the generally dark tone might be polarizing to some, but for those who have been waiting for a gritty, detective-oriented take on the Bat, this one is definitely for you.
“The Batman” opens in theaters March 4, with an HBO Max release set for April 19.
