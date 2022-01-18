Review: The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM”

If you haven’t noticed, Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, has had a busy past two years. After releasing the critically-acclaimed, widely-successful “After Hours,” Tesfaye was listed as one of Time’s “100 Most Influential People of 2020,” performed at the Super Bowl, and was appointed as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for the World Food Programme.
Not to mention, the inescapable “Blinding Lights” became the all-time number one song on the Billboard singles charts, overtaking — and I’m not joking here — Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist.”
So after conquering the charts, becoming one of the most influential musical artists, and performing on, subjectively, the biggest stage in the world, you’d expect Tesfaye to take a break, right? Wrong. On Jan. 7, The Weeknd returned to the forefront of pop to release “Dawn FM,” a mind-blowing 50-minute homage to ‘80s music and classic radio stations.
Upon first listen, I was mildly amused. The album’s first half starts out strong, with the Depeche Mode-esque “Gasoline,” the synth-heavy, “Dead or Alive”-sounding “How Do I Make You Love Me?,” and the disco-inspired lead single “Take My Breath.”
The second half, while initially not nearly as compelling, caught me off guard. The features by critically acclaimed rapper Tyler, the Creator and legend Lil Wayne felt out of place, and the interlude “Every Angel is Terrifying” sounded immaculate, but in keeping with the radio theme, eventually turned out to be a commercial.
After being thrown off by the features and interlude track, I nearly gave up on the album, but to my surprise a hidden gem showed up deep in the tracklist and restored my interest in the album.
“Less Than Zero,” the 15th track on the album, is a perfect song, and a masterful display of The Weeknd’s abilities. The pop song, while formulaic to a fault, is not only gorgeous, but also somewhat of an experimental choice for Tesfaye, as it reaches into the dream-pop subgenre and ends with an acoustic outro. The album then closes with a brilliant spoken word piece by comedy icon and artist Jim Carrey, “Phantom Regret by Jim.”
At first, I was a bit let down. Granted, if you hold high expectations for anything, you’re destined to be disappointed. But after “After Hours” and years of teasing, I was expecting a masterpiece upon the first needle drop.
Tesfaye’s vocals were incredible, and I absolutely loved the opening track, “Less Than Zero,” the “Thriller”-like “Sacrifice,” and the lush, layered “Is There Someone Else?,” so maybe I was just missing something. So I listened to it again. Then I listened to it again. And again. And again.
After the fifth listen or so, I have to admit that I was completely engrossed. With every relisten I found myself hanging on to each lyric, singing along to tracks I barely knew, and diving deep into the complex, gorgeous production by Oneohtrix Point Never (OPN), Swedish House Mafia, and Max Martin.
Each track is fundamental to The Weeknd’s purgatory narrative and, if consumed altogether, they create a wildly enthralling experience. It’s also worth noting that The Weeknd has become so good at creating catchy choruses, beautiful transitions, and gorgeous licks that it’s difficult to classify this project as tedious or effortless. In fact, after a mixed bag of pop albums in 2021, this album is objectively the most refreshing project in a long time.
Although we have seen recent callbacks to better times in pop, like Dua Lipa’s 2020 release, “Future Nostalgia,” dark electronic sound has gone completely underutilized in modern pop releases. Thankfully, Tesfaye and company capitalize on this gap, and the final result is nothing short of a masterpiece.
While critics of the album emphasize the lack of a standout single, I would say it ultimately doesn’t matter. With incredibly smooth transitions, “Dawn FM” functions better as a cohesive project than a collection of radio-targeted tracks.
“Dawn FM” is, to turn a phrase, like a Weeknd sundae, with OPN sprinkles and a Jim Carrey cherry to top it all off. If that alone isn’t enough to convince you to listen, I don’t know what to say.
What “Dawn FM” lacks in hit-power, it makes up for in an astonishing sonic experience. Although it might not click on the first listen, “Dawn FM” slowly oozes into your ears with every relisten and before you know it, you’ll be singing your heart out and dancing the night away with the album as your main soundtrack.
If you expect another “After Hours” or “Beauty Behind the Madness,” you’ll be left disappointed. The album is brand new territory for Tesfaye, and if traditional fans dislike it, that’s understandable. But for the rest of us, who are open to musical experimentation, and even those who long to experience true ‘80s nostalgia, this album is definitely up your alley and worth a spin — or two, or three.
Reach Engagement Editor Jacob Renn at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jakemrenn
