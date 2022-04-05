Review: ‘The Worst Person in the World’

Spoilers ahead.
In recent years, Oscar-nominated international films have exposed American viewers to diverse cultures and experiences. From South Korea’s “Parasite” to Japan’s “Drive My Car” to Mexico’s “Roma,” we as viewers continue to embrace these unique artistic expressions.
Most of the films that have generated American intrigue share one characteristic — an Oscar win. People tend to only give international films a chance if they’ve won an Oscar, but this close-mindedness leaves out some incredible films.
“The Worst Person in the World” is a Norwegian film released in theaters in February. Despite earning Oscar nominations for Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay, it is not a title that has received much public recognition.
Directed by Joachim Trier and starring Renate Reinsve as Julie, “The Worst Person in the World” is a film about a young adult in the process of finding her purpose in life. A brief sequence in the beginning of the film tells us that she has changed career paths many times, moving from medical school to psychology, from psychology to writing, and from writing to photography, all the while working part time in a bookstore. After several failed career ventures, Julie decides to finally listen to herself.
The first half of the movie follows Julie through her adventures, starting new careers and new relationships, accompanied by a vibrant soundtrack that matches the pacing. After settling down with 44-year-old Aksel, played by Anders Danielsen Lie, Julie meets a younger man, Eivind, played by Herbert Nordrum. Temptation runs rampant, and Julie finds Eivind constantly in her thoughts, in large part because he shares similar views on parenthood.
Certain sequences, such as Julie’s intimate first meeting with Eivind while crashing a wedding, and a scene in which the world appears to stand still for Julie to be with Eivind, take the cake. The stellar, nonverbal performances and brilliant cinematography in both sequences create an enthralling atmosphere that makes it impossible to look away.
The second half of the film is where things truly hit their sweet spot. Complemented by a poignant score, “The Worst Person in the World” explores the raw emotions of fears concerning life, death, and love. The simplistic honesty exhibited by the characters makes it easy to sympathize with everyone involved.
Julie’s escaping youth haunts all of her interactions, leading her to abandon the people she loves most. Aksel’s genuine fear of being forgotten after death following his cancer diagnosis is an upsetting reality that even those in the best of situations have worried over. Intensified by profound performances, the characters find their authentic selves through strong introspection when faced with the prospect of rock bottom.
The anticlimactic ending reveals the banal reality of such situations. Despite believing her decisions to be certain, Julie finds herself romantically alone, finally facing the reality of having to settle on a career. Julie’s commitment to a lack of commitment ends the movie on a melancholic note reminiscent of “La La Land.”
“The Worst Person in the World” excels most when it appears to try the least. The distinctly human interactions and emotions evoke a cathartic viewing experience. No matter your predisposition on subtitles, this film’s sincerity will speak to the heart of every viewer.
Find “The Worst Person in the World” at your nearest theater, or rent it from Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video, and let yourself be immersed in this insightful film about the trials of adulthood.
