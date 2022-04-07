Review: ‘Windfall’

Spoilers ahead.
“Windfall” is a film that I sincerely appreciate, but don’t think I’ll ever watch again.
A crime drama on a small scale, it’s something of an experiment in movie minimalism — featuring only one location, four cast members, and no named characters. What’s left is an incredibly concentrated piece of filmmaking, with standout performances and a simple, yet mostly compelling narrative.
The “one-line idea” for “Windfall” was originally pitched by actor Jason Segel in a Zoom meeting only a few months into the pandemic, director Charlie McDowell told The Film Stage. The film is intentionally minimalistic to best fit the production restrictions brought on by the pandemic.
My interest in this film was somewhat born from my own experience working with the LUX Film Production Club under the same restrictions. A film this minimal mirrors the resources commonly afforded to student and independent filmmakers, making “Windfall” feel very much like a prodigal student project — only with acclaimed actors and an actual production budget.
A lack of visual diversity means the intricacies of performances, cinematography, and story need to secure and maintain the viewer's attention for the film’s duration. It’s a difficult task, as details are not easily overlooked when they constitute the main attraction. Thankfully, the film is strong in most of these areas.
It does require some patience from viewers, however. Fans of classic noir dramas may be drawn in by the aesthetic flair of the opening shot of flowing drapes, a horn-forward orchestral soundtrack, and a Gatsby-esque font, only to find their attention drifting as that same motionless shot goes on for nearly two minutes.
At times, the film really crawls, grasping for any semblance of action to lurch the pacing back to reasonable. At other times, long, continuous shots linger on whichever of the three core characters is the focus, allowing them to visually convey their character’s thoughts with a great deal of subtlety.
This nuance is very captivating to watch, and highlights the actors' performances as the film's greatest strength. Less than five minutes after the title card, the film's primary conflict — a wealthy couple being held hostage in their vacation home — along with the personality of one of its leading characters — the criminal, “Nobody” — is established without a single line of dialogue.
The hostage-victim relationship is not a novel idea in film, but “Windfall” presents character dynamics that play very much against trope. The power balance between the robber and the couple are in constant flux, creating interesting relationships and giving the performers ample room to shine.
My biggest criticism of the film would be its lack of commitment to its characters, as seen in its finale. Ending a story with some room for interpretation, though not necessary, can be a way to create engagement and lasting appeal. Unfortunately, this is not something that “Windfall” attempts.
Rather than allowing the nuanced shift in characterization that the film had been building to an elegant crescendo, the climax of the film takes its characters’ arcs to their most obvious and unsatisfying conclusions, and does so in an incredibly violent and jarring way.
That’s not to say, though, that violence or spectacle have no place in a slow-burn character drama. In the film's final act, a horrific event occurs that simultaneously raises relational tensions and the narrative stakes, amplifying how the characters interact with each other across the board. This is phenomenal escalation, but the climax and resolution that follow go on to play out with a complete lack of subtlety, plateauing character arcs, and whiplashing attentive viewers.
Just as the main audience for student films is often student filmmakers, I fear that the audience for “Windfall” will be fairly niche. If you find yourself appreciating the concept of a bare-bones film that is essentially a stage play with cinematography, then you’re likely to enjoy “Windfall” for the stunning performances, alone. But if you prefer your movie machines firing on all cylinders through to the end, then it may be best to give this film a pass.
