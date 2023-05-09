Shania Twain in Seattle: The queen of country pop returns to the big stage

On April 29, Climate Pledge Arena was filled to the brim with thousands of expectant Shania Twain fans. Crowds thronged around the entrance, sporting glittery cowboy hats, fringed jackets, and shirts reading “Let’s Go Girls,” an homage to the star’s most iconic lyrics.

Given that Twain is the top-selling female artist in country music history, there was a warranted buzz in the air as her fans waited for the long-anticipated performance. In 2003, Twain contracted Lyme disease from horseback riding and was unable to sing again until 2011 after two open-throat surgeries. The “Queen of Me” tour is the first time that Twain has hit the stage since her 2015 “Rock This Country” tour.

Country artist Lindsay Ell opened, proclaiming her love for Twain since childhood. She also mentioned that Jimi Hendrix, a Seattle native, prompted her interest in learning the guitar.

With neon green nails that matched the strings of her electric guitar, Ell impressed the crowd with several complex guitar runs. She performed several of her biggest hits, including “Sweet Spot,” “Criminal,” and “good on you.” She ended her act with an upbeat cover of Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.”

After Ell’s set, the excitement in the arena was palpable, with the glow from flashing cowboy hats only adding to the aura.

Instead of appearing on the main stage, Twain made her first appearance by popping up in the middle of the crowd. The fashion trailblazer was sporting large sunglasses and bleach-blonde hair — a change from her signature brown curly locks. She excited fans by opening with “Waking Up Dreaming,” a single from her newest “Queen of Me” album. She interacted with the crowd, giving out high fives freely as she made her way to center stage.

Apart from the fan-favorite hits, including “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “You’re Still The One,” the rest of the show was a bit dull. A couple behind me noted that it appeared the star was sick, as she continually sipped from a bottle of water and had tissues on hand throughout the show.

Other than giving brief explanations behind her inspiration for the songs, she mostly just stood there and sang. The set behind her displayed cheesy neon visuals that failed to complement the lyrics of her songs. Additionally, the volume on the sound system was turned up too high, making it difficult to hear Twain’s singing.

Despite the concert’s shortcomings, there were two background dancers that, quite frankly, were more entertaining than the star herself. They had a joking tap dance battle, and even had moments where they showed off their own vocal talents with solos.

Twain had a heartfelt moment with fans when she invited a group of them onstage and took pictures, surrounded by candles. She also read a note dedicated to Michael, an individual she proclaimed was her number-one Seattle fan.

Twain concluded her show with her biggest hit, “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” — a song that she performed with Harry Styles at Coachella in 2022. Sporting an all-black flaring two-piece with a matching black top hat, Twain mentioned that the outfit was incredibly special to her, as it was the original piece from the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” music video.

Although there was room for improvement, the crowd seemed satisfied with her show and left sporting smiles along with their bedazzled cowboy hats and boots.

Twain continues her tour throughout the United States until July. Her new album and the tour namesake, “Queen of Me,” is available on all music streaming platforms.

Reach contributing writer Cassie Schmid at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @CassieSchmid12

