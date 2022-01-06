‘Spider-Man: No Way Home:’ What to expect in Marvel’s newest addition to the cinematic universe

Marvel’s newest addition to the Spider-Man trilogy has something for everyone, from the anxious student awaiting an inevitable rejection decision from university to the comic or movie buff who will enjoy a treasure trove of references.
From here onward, please be warned that there will be spoilers. In summary (the TLDR review), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was another great movie with a great performance from Tom Holland that will especially excite anyone who grew up with the “Spider-Man” and/or “The Amazing Spider-Man” trilogy with ample foreshadowing for future Marvel films.
I recommend that you go to theaters fresh after watching the prequel, “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” as this film immediately opens from the concluding scene where Mysterio revealed Peter Parker’s identity to the entire world — as the murderer of a supposed intergalactic hero, no less. As if applying for college wasn’t hard enough, Parker must now contend with the shadow of international controversy looming over his (and his friends’) applications.
From the beginning of the film, you might recognize Parker’s “lawyer” as none other than Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil). The references don’t stop at the star of Netflix’s hit series “Daredevil”; any comic buff likely recognizes names such as Flash Thompson, J. Jonah Jameson, and Betty Brant as integral characters to the Spider-Man comics.
Even more curiously, some of these characters (particularly Brant) strike a stark resemblance to other well-known characters — does this imply Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) could be using recurring characters such as Brant to possibly play the same role of Gwen Stacy in future movies? Certainly there’s no other reason she’d sport the same black headband and shoulder-length blonde hair, would she? The recurring minor characters could be interwoven into future installments and give other fan-favorite characters the spotlight — especially if Thompson takes up the mantle as Venom’s new host, for example.
Besides the adept fanservice for comic fans, the plot was compelling with only one major gripe from the author. Parker, dismayed at his friends’ rejection from their dream school, tries to use Doctor Strange’s magic as a way to make everyone forget his identity, but instead welcomes everyone who knew “Peter Parker” into their world. This made it plausible for familiar faces such as Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius and Jamie Foxx’s Electro to return in the MCU. It did, however, make the death of Aunt May extremely frustrating when Parker opted to save his villains rather than send them to their home universes.
The only complaint I had was the weird conundrum with Holland’s Spider-Man: Parker, in this iteration, is written to be a child compared to previous incarnations of the character. Yet, as his conversation with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Parker indicates, Holland’s character has arguably gone through the most as a superhero.Imagine helping take down one of the strongest villains in the series as a member of the Avengers chosen by Tony Stark himself only to get talked down to for being too young.
David Shi, a second-year student, shared his impressions of the film as a fan of the MCU.
“I think this is the best Spider-Man film [of the Marvel Cinematic Universe],” Shi said.
Although I found the youthful mistakes of Holland’s Spider-Man frustrating, Shi gave his perspective on how Aunt May’s death drove character development.
“I think that he just hasn’t experienced that much of a loss compared to the [other Peter Parkers] yet,” Shi said. “But now that he’s experienced it, he grew out of his shell and became more mature.”
Unlike his experience coping with Tony Stark’s death at the end of the Avengers, Parker felt he could have prevented Aunt May’s death — someone that he knew his entire life.
“I definitely wasn’t expecting it,” Shi said. “I teared up a little.”
The parallels between Holland, Garfield, and Maguire’s Peter Parkers — and how they all coped with losing someone close in Aunt May, Gwen Stacy, and Uncle Ben, respectively — allowed the characters to connect seamlessly with acting that subtly conveyed how the other Parkers felt.
The film ends with Parker on a fresh start — both of his best friends have forgotten who he is and he is alone in a new apartment (fans of “The Amazing Spider-Man” should recognize this room as the same one Garfield’s Parker lived in). His GED book implies he dropped out of (or never even attended) Midtown School of Science and Technology and may return as a college student in future films. Although I found the scene with MJ and Ned Leeds extremely bittersweet (as I have grown to adore Zendaya and Jacob Batalon’s depiction of these characters), I am excited that this opens up a number of new possibilities for Holland’s Spider-Man.
Here’s to hoping for more films with a more mature Parker exploring the multiverse, and fingers crossed for the live-action debuts of Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen. Given the success of “Into the Spider-Verse” and the brief Venom cameo in the credits, I am nearly confident another film will follow the well-deserved success of “No Way Home.”
In the meantime, if you haven’t yet seen “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the Varsity Theatre and AMC 10 (which is only open to guests aged 21+) are currently showing the film in the coming week and are located within a mile from campus.
