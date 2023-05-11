Two Friends bring their ‘Big Bootie Mixes’ to Seattle

Two Friends, the dance-pop duo made up of Eli Sones and Matthew Halper, will be visiting the WAMU Theater May 13 for the second stop of their “Planet Two Friends” tour.

The duo originally gained popularity from their mixes to songs such as Lana Del Rey’s “Born to Die” and their “Big Bootie Mixes.” They describe their music as dance-pop, with each of them having grown up immersed in different music scenes — for Halper, it was rock and alternative, and for Sones, it was hip-hop and indie. According to Sones and Halper, their music has naturally incorporated elements from both of their favored genres.

“The way we like to describe it is always having a ‘foot in dance music,’ but covering a wide spectrum of tempos, sounds, and styles,” Sones and Halper wrote in an email interview.

This mix of styles shines through in their music. I haven’t heard a lot of DJs that can integrate songs such as “Sexual Healing” and “Doses & Mimosas” within the same hour of music quite like they can, and time and time again, they test the boundaries of mixing with their “Big Bootie Mixes.”

There are currently 22 “Big Bootie Mixes,” all of which can be streamed on SoundCloud, and another one in the works is set to be presented at Big Bootie Land in Chicago on June 2. On average, there have been two new “Big Bootie Mixes” a year for the past 10 years, according to Sones and Halper, with the 22nd release coming out last October.

“The most time-intensive part is probably just the collection of new material to work with and sometimes it feels like we need to ‘wait’ for more new music to come out that we can work with,” Sones and Halper said.

But the duo doesn’t exclusively work on one thing at a time. They usually juggle producing their own original music while working on the “Big Bootie Mixes,” all while touring pretty heavily. In the midst of this, they’re continuously working to branch out and experiment with their new music, whether it be with a featured vocalist or other types of collaborators.

Their new song “More Than Yesterday” is an example of this, blending Russell Dickerson’s country sound with instrumental and electronic beats. The song tells a story about two people drifting apart and navigating tough times while loving someone more each day, according to Sones and Halper.

For now, they’re rolling out mainly singles like “More Than Yesterday” and “No Saving Us (ft. SAYGRACE),” which was released in February, but in the future, there’s potential for a full album. They want to create an album that is cohesive and purposeful rather than forcing anything, but it is something that Sones and Halper are planning for the future.

“Our mindset from the start has been that we don't need to reinvent the wheel every year, but we do hope to improve every year,” Sones and Halper wrote. “So whether that means better writing, better production, bigger collaborations — essentially every time we release a new song or a new ‘Big Bootie Mix,’ we really strive to make it better than the last one.”

Tickets for their upcoming Seattle show can be purchased online.

