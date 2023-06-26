Staff Picks: 6/26-6/30

What we’re watching

Evelyn Archibald, writer (@evearch_)

I may be a few weeks late to the party, but the first stretch of my summer has been a non-stop “Yellowjackets” lockdown. Coming off the recent finale of the second season, this psychological thriller series has garnered a cult audience that — if I’m any example — are interested in three things: blood, extended metaphors, and morally complicated women. And Radiohead needle drops.

“Yellowjackets” follows a girls’ high school soccer team from New Jersey whose plane crashes in the middle of the wilderness on their way to Nationals. At the same time, we also see a few of the girls’ adult selves 25 years later, grappling with the resurgence of their past and what it means for them now. Occasionally, there are glimpses into a vague middle time, where no words are spoken but there is a collective understanding — after however many months stranded, they no longer follow the rules of the civilization they once knew.

At first it’s a stark contrast. How did this relatively normal team — if a little dysfunctional — turn to the likes of antler crowns covered in shrouds and ritual cannibalism? And, in turn, how did they come back to society and bury that part of themselves, running for Senator or becoming a housewife? Basically every question I’ve ever wanted a series to ask.

While the pacing can be a little confusing and some style choices I agree with more than others, there’s no world where I’m not obsessed with this show. And if you’re like me and enjoy queer women, ‘90s music, people eating people, and dissecting heavy symbolism, I think you’ll be obsessed with it too.

What we’re listening to

Alice Miller, Copy Chief (@alicemillercopy)

I’m slightly embarrassed to admit that I’m completely engrossed in the autumnal vibe at the moment. I’m aware it’s June and I know that I should be enjoying summer while it’s here, but I can’t help myself. I’ve been fondly thinking of bright fall foliage, pumpkin-scented candles, and, of course, all things horror. As a result, I’ve returned to, perhaps, my all-time favorite podcast episode: Scream Kings’ “Episode 25 - The Real-Life Haunting of the Nauvoo House with R.R. Smith.”

In the episode, horror novelist R.R. Smith candidly shares her experience living in a real-life haunted house during college, a la “The Conjuring.” Smith recounts the variety of weird and frankly inexplicable things that started happening immediately as she moved in: lost items were rediscovered in strange places, doors were slammed by themselves, and the footsteps of an invisible person were heard echoing throughout the house.

Over the course of the episode, Smith’s stories become increasingly horrifying. Descriptions of “the scuttling woman” had me looking over my shoulder in the middle of the day. By the episode’s climatic ending, when an intrepid squad of paranormal investigators confront the house’s evil forces, my heart was practically beating out of my chest.

So, if you’re a horror lover and are looking for a podcast episode with some spooky, autumnal vibes, I highly recommend that you give the episode a listen. You can find it on Spotify and other podcast streaming services.

What we’re reading

Hannah Bahram Pour, writer (@hbpbpp)

When a Parisian book clerk tells you that a book is a must-buy, then it must be bought. I picked up Coco Mellors’ “Cleopatra and Frankenstein” over spring break in Paris and had no idea it would be a book that would be so difficult to put down.

Mellors’ beautiful writing reveals the intricacies of an impulsive marriage in New York between a young girl named Cleo, a student in need of a green card, and Frank, an older successful businessman struggling to let go of his youth. The marriage between the two characters not only has a substantial impact on their lives, but on the lives of the individuals around them in ways that they had never imagined.

Alternating between the different perspectives of Cleo, Frank, and their loved ones, this character-driven book explores what it means to love someone and the weight, “in sickness and in health” truly holds.

The depth of Mellors’ characters kept me turning page after page and left me craving more. I can say it was the first time in a long time that I was disappointed to have finished a book.

The drama that occurs between the characters makes it no surprise that the book is being developed into a series by Warner Bros. TV (for those of you who prefer screen adaptations).

If you’re looking for a good read this summer, look no further.

What we’re doing

Lucas Amrine, Editor-in-Chief (@amrine_luke)

I think too much. Lately, I can hardly read a page of a book or to the end of an article without my mind flitting around from a to z and back. The one place I’ve found I can always clear my thoughts is in a pool. It’s ironic, really, when you stop and think about it —- one of the only times I’m not listening to music or a podcast or reading or writing or doing something to occupy my mind is when I’m actually able to relax and focus.

When there’s nothing to do but swim back and forth the length of the pool, sometimes forgetting that I have neighbors in the lanes next to me, I can truly just get in the zone and shut the world out.

So when my local pool opened back up for the summer this past week, you bet your bottom dollar I dusted off my swimsuit, paid my $3 for a lane, and butterflied my way to an empty mind. I want to say the feeling lasts, that I come out of the pool in a zen state ready to tackle the world. Instead, I check my phone and return to a world of chaos.

