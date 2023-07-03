Staff Picks: 7/03-7/07

What we’re watching

Mackenzie Oliver, writer (@kenzieroliver)

I may be a couple decades late to the game, but my first few weeks of summer have been entirely dedicated to watching “Sex and the City” for the first time.

It’s hard to imagine a romantic drama full of outdated sex advice and niche New York pop culture references as having any connections to our modern world, especially the modern world of a Seattle college student with an irrational fear of dating apps.

However, “Sex and the City” is timeless in a way that I, and presumably other watchers, did not expect.

In typical female-friendship fashion, “Sex and the City” captures the essence of womanhood in a way that appeals to women in all walks of life. Following the relationships and careers of sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) and her eclectic group of friends, it’s like a Buzzfeed quiz waiting to happen: “Which ‘Sex and the City’ Character are you?” Are you the clever yet clueless Carrie, the hopelessly romantic Charlotte, the headstrong Miranda, or the confident and spontaneous Samantha?

This show is about realizing that no matter where or when you’re going through life, there are always common experiences: waking up with bad hair, indulging in some good old-fashioned retail therapy, or waiting by a phone that will never ring. As Carrie Bradshaw says in the first season, “no one has breakfast at Tiffany’s and no one has affairs to remember.”

Instead, we can all just watch “Sex and the City.”

What we’re listening to

Sofia Schwarzwalder, News Editor (@schwaarzy)

“Jack of all trades, master of none,” is a pretty apt way to describe my music taste. These are the songs, artists, and albums I’ve had on repeat the last few weeks:

Country: Sam Barber. I’ve fallen in love with this boy and his unreal voice. If you only listen to one song, listen to “Straight and Narrow”.

Pop: Dominic Fike. Some of these are dated, but I’m yet to get sick of them. You can’t go wrong with “Westcoast Collective,” “The Kiss of Venus,” “Politics & Violence,” “Dancing in the Courthouse,” and “10x Stronger.”

R&B: Lauryn Hill. One of my only no skip albums: “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” It’ll never get old.

Pop rock: The 1975. I’m a die-hard fan. There isn’t a single album I wouldn’t recommend.

Anddd…..some of the one offs that are fighting for top five on my Spotify wrapped: “Feel So Good” (Mase), “A Million” (Nipsey Hussle), “Mirrors” (Justin Timberlake), “Chicago” (Michael Jackson), “You’re Gonna Go Far” (Noah Kahan), “American Pie” (Don McLean), “Mo Money Mo Problems” (The Notorious B.I.G, Mase, Diddy), “When It Rains It Pours” (Luke Combs), “Now Or Never” (Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige), “Sweet Disposition” (The Temper Trap).

What we’re reading

Zinnia Hansen, writer (@hansenzinnia)

I picked up a copy of “Devotion (Why I Write)” by Patti Smith hoping it would help me focus my attention.

Last November, I had the chance to encounter the icon herself as the youth reader for the Seattle Arts & Lectures talk with the punk rock poet. In the greenroom, Smith gave me advice for conquering my stage fright and complimented my shaved head, resulting in me blushing a lot and gushing a little. We took a picture. I gave her my book. She gave me a red ribbon.

It was hard not for this experience to foster a bit of an obsession, an infatuation with this woman who’d been swept away in the storm of the sixties and seventies, who’d become a lightning rod for the zeitgeist, without losing herself in the process.

Smith is unusual because, in addition to being an icon, she is also an iconographer, a skill she employs brilliantly in her book “Devotion.” The book skips, as steady as a heartbeat, from Simone Weil — who I started reading as well — to ice skating, from memoir to fiction.

Though I hesitate to call myself a mystic, I do desperately search for mystery. Before my encounter with Smith, I’d assumed the only place that mystery could be found was in paradox, in the sweaty struggle of reconciling two contradictory ideas. But after listening to her lecture, Smith offered me another option: a new route toward a landscape beyond reason — serendipity. And this summer, “Devotion” has served as a map.

“Devotion” is about how one encounter can lead to another. It shows us how the icons we meditate upon can become open windows.

What we’re doing

Hannah Bahram Pour, writer (@hbpbpp)

After ten years of not being within six feet of a canoe, I’m not quite sure what sparked my desire to head out onto the water on what — at first — felt like an aluminum deathtrap

But this summer, I dared to voyage out onto the water. I headed down to the Waterfront Activities Center (WAC) with nothing but my wallet, phone, speaker, and a load of excitement. After checking in and getting my life jacket, I got seated in a canoe for the first time since fifth-grade summer camp.

The initial shakes and rocks of the canoe as my partner and I got comfortable scared me to my core, but after being in the vessel for some time I felt myself getting comfortable as we glided through the water. Eventually, the familiar sounds of the water and rhythmic motions of moving the paddle back and forth soothed me as I canoed through Union Bay.

Along the voyage, we were observers to countless moments that felt out of a nature channel as we passed ducks, turtles, beavers, and other animals. As each minute went on and with each turn of the paddle, I could feel the stress of the day lift off of my shoulders.

Since that first day on the canoe, I’ve already lost track of the amount of times I’ve returned to the WAC. For $13.25 an hour, I’d go canoeing any day of the week.

Reach writer Mackenzie Oliver, News Editor Sofia Schwarzwalder, writer Zinnia Hansen, and writer Hannah Bahram Pour at arts@dailyuw.com.

