Staff Picks: 7/17-7/21

Hannah Bahram Pour, writer (@hbpbpp)

When there's no good TV to watch, I find that I always go back to my favorite comfort show. For me, this show is “Bojack Horseman.”

I first began watching “Bojack Horseman” after being flooded with recommendations by friends this past winter break. After that first episode, I was hooked. I ended up staying up for hours that night to finish the first season.

The show follows the life of a washed up Hollywood star, a horse named Bojack, as he struggles with substance abuse issues, maintaining relationships, and more. Using comedy as a technique to explore difficult topics, “Bojack Horseman” provides a variety of perspectives on mental health through the lives of its characters.

The show tiptoes along the line between comedy and seriousness, often deploying self-deprecating jokes that ultimately contribute to a larger theme of forgiveness in the show. My favorite part of the show (besides the comedy) is how character driven it is. The growth that occurs in the characters' lives throughout the series is unlike anything else I’ve seen.

I’ve rewatched “Bojack Horseman” over a dozen times since that first night and it’s already been on repeat this summer.

If you’re looking for a show that will both make you laugh and challenge your thinking, look no further.

Piper Davidson, general sections editor (@piperdavs)

I’ve long grown out of my “not-like-other-girls” phase, and so it is no surprise that I have spent the last week with “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” on repeat. I’m currently studying abroad, so I unfortunately missed out of the exhilaration of its midnight drop. Rather, I was awoken by my 6 a.m. alarm, set for the sole purpose of listening to the album the moment it dropped.

Every Taylor Swift fan has a different routine for when a rerecord drops, with “Speak Now” becoming the third in the series. As much as I am tempted to skip to the brand-new vault songs or immediately play my tried and true favorites, I force myself to listen to the album in order. The opening track, “Mine,” has always been one of my favorites off the album, and with it I was immediately immersed into the re-recording’s enchanting nostalgia .

While getting to hear the songs I grew up listening to for the first time again is an experience I will never get sick of, what truly has been on repeat is Swift’s newest vault tracks. These six songs have crafted a non-skipable time capsule, simultaneously channeling 2010 while being annoyingly applicable to my 2023 life. With features from Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams, they touch on pop-punk elements that so many have asked Swift to channel in her work. “I Can See You” was made the pseudo-single of the album, with a music video accompanying the album release. The song brings a much more mature — dare I say sensual — tone to the album, contrasting the very curated, innocent, image of Swift’s early work.

I was planning on highlighting my favorite vault tracks, but upon reflection that task would be like picking a favourite child. The consensus among my friends is that “Foolish One” hits closest to home, but that may say more about us than the quality of the song itself. While I am an avid “Long Live” fan, “Timeless” certainly holds it’s own as the album’s new closing track.

“Speak Now Taylor’s Version” is all I could have wanted and more. Even without the slut-shaming.

Mackenzie Oliver, writer (@kenzieroliver)

Everybody has an artist, author, or musician that they feel like understands them. Dolly Alderton is mine. This is why, when “Dear Dolly” came out, it was immediately added to my reading list.

Advice columns, or what Alderton refers to as “agony aunts”, have been around forever. “Dear Dolly” brings new life to the genre as a collection of her column responses taken directly from The Sunday Times.

Alderton is simultaneously the mother, sister, girlfriend, and best friend of her readers. She portrays the female experience as something not simply positive or negative, but something that grows with you, learns with you. In reading the letters and her intelligent, genuine, and hilarious responses, I found myself wondering if she could see inside my head or if I had maybe written one of the letters from a sleep-induced pseudonym. I could imagine Alderton sitting on the couch next to me, discussing them over cheesecake and The Velvet Underground on vinyl.

I’ve never rated an Alderton work less than five stars, so I am a biased source. However, her success speaks for itself. Her memoir, “Everything I Know About Love,” has won not only a National Book Award but it inspired its own limited series (great show, by the way), and her debut novel, “Ghosts,” is an international bestseller. “Dear Dolly” will surely follow suit, and if I were Alderton I’d expect a letter from a UW student reading: “I can’t stop thinking about the book I just finished. Where do I go from here?”

Abigail Boyer, writer (@aelizawrites)

For the last several weeks, I’ve woken up shortly after dawn, put on my very best Ren Faire gear, and strapped on my sword frog. The subsequent eight hours of my day have been filled with longsword duels and learning, frantically, how to be a camp counselor.

This summer, I’m working at a Live Action Role Play (LARP) camp —- think Dungeons & Dragons, but in the woods —- for elementary and middle school kids, which is just as wacky and wonderful as it appears. To me, running around in the woods and playing make-believe sounds entirely too good to count as a real, rent-paying job, but somehow, somehow, it’s happened.

After signing kids in for the day, I duel campers and my fellow counselors using all of the skills I’ve picked up in the last year of training with longswords at Historical European Martial Arts (HEMA) groups. On lunch breaks, I supervise capture-the-flag games and compare jump ring quality with some of my coworkers, as we’ve embarked on the long and tedious journey of making chainmail (chainmaille? The spelling debate continues) together in our free time. I tromp through the park and get from place to place using Lord of the Rings style maps. I pretend to be elves and orcs and pixies for the edification and continued wonder of small children.

I am wildly aware how silly LARP looks from the outside, but there is truly no place that I’d rather be than my little camp. Spending my days relearning how to see the world as a place full of possibility and magic gives me hope — and reminds me, too, how fantastical normal life can be.

