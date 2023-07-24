Staff Picks: 7/24-7/28

What we’re watching

I like my prestige T.V. There is nothing better than turning on a limited series and knowing for the next six to ten hours you are going to go on the ride of a lifetime. Life (and the sudden influx of streaming options as a result of the so-called “Streaming Wars”), however, sometimes finds a way to intrude.

So, over a year late to the party, I got into the Andrew Garfield led miniseries, “Under the Banner of Heaven.” A dramatization of the real life murder of Brenda and Erica Lafferty in 1980s Utah, the series dives deep into the fascinating, bizarre, and often shocking history of the early Mormon church.

I won’t go into too much detail on the plot, and even if I did, we’d need a lot more than 200 words to unpack the seven episode run. What I can say, though, is to buckle up for one wild ride. While some shows suffer from the “Netflix bloat” (don’t you just miss the days when there was only one streamer on the block?), this is one that could be used as a masterclass in pacing and plot . I can think of very few other series with an hour-and-a-half finales where I’m not looking at the clock and wondering why I’m not doing anything else. This is one of those shows.

“Under the Banner of Heaven” streams exclusively on Hulu.

Only a handful of concert halls in this world are blessed with acoustics as great as Amsterdam’s Het Concertgebouw (which literally translates to “the concert building” in Dutch), and so naturally, I attended a few shows when I was in the Netherlands for a study abroad program this past month.

The Orchestre National de Lille performed Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5” last Wednesday evening, and I snagged the cheapest ticket I could find. My seat, to my initial disappointment, was right behind a pillar, but disappointment was quickly replaced with awe when the clarinet soloist played the opening note. Seeing the orchestra is overrated — at least when you’ve got Concertgebouw’s unparalleled acoustics.

“Symphony No. 5” stands out as a giant among symphonies, and for good reason. Tchaikovsky introduces the first movement’s main theme in E minor — a dark, rumbling melody that builds with instrumentation as the movement progresses — then reintroduces the melody line in the fourth movement but in an uplifting and triumphant E major. The two movements in between are littered with gems. Most notable is the French horn solo in the second movement, which exudes a palpable warmth, partly thanks to the French horn’s smooth sound, but mostly due to the long, sweeping notes in the melody line.

The Orchestre National de Lille, for the most part, played the symphony to a tee, and Concertgebouw’s cozy atmosphere made for a great performance despite my subpar seat. And for anyone who hasn’t listened to “Symphony No. 5” before, I suggest taking the time to listen — or at least the second movement for the French horn solo. If you don’t know where to start, Berliner Philharmoniker’s 2020 recording is a personal favorite.

The summer before my freshman year of high school I discovered my true calling in life was to be a 35-year-old white woman. This realization was stirred by a newfound love for intense caucasian courtroom family dramas, or Jodi Picoult’s entire collection of works in my local library. I open with this piece of information so you can understand why this summer I am simultaneously regressing to my 14-year-old self and transcending into my 35-year-old-self as I dive back into a juicy Picoult novel.

The current object of my attention is “My Sister’s Keeper”. It follows the Fitzgerald family and their three teenaged children: the one with cancer, the genetically engineered donor younger sister who is suing for medical emancipation and tearing her family apart, and the bad boy emo older brother. There’s also a romantic side plot involving emotionally constipated lawyers.

The rotating perspectives of all the characters create this beautiful carousel of humanity over the course of the 10 days this book takes place, and the fact that it was published in 2004 creates an atmosphere that almost makes it feel like a period piece.

I’ve read “My Sister’s Keeper” enough to know the ending, but its rhythmic prose and gorgeous imagery has me so emotionally invested in the story, and pulling out my highlighters to annotate every page. No spoilers here, but if you ever find yourself reading this book, do it when you’re a little emotionally stable, or at least with a pack of tissues near you.

I was fairly confident my most regrettable moment of the year would come from failing to check Rate My Professor before class registration or an imbecilic decision to forget a jacket ahead of a January downpour. Instead, I found it three miles up the Sulphur Mountain Trail in Alberta, Canada’s Banff National Park.

A few thousand feet above the small Banff downtown, I began to seriously contemplate how I was expected to finish the final mile of this hike. Exceptionally tired and woefully unprepared, my mind cluttered with disbelief that anyone could recommend this as an “easy hike,” astonishment that I could be this out of shape, and absolute certainty that I must’ve hallucinated that four-year-old who just skipped by me.

But this period of self-loathing came to an abrupt close as the fir trees and Whitebark pine began to thin out, giving way to a breathtaking view of the towering Cascade Mountain and the spectacular snow-capped peaks of the Sundance Range.

The views were undoubtedly spectacular, but the crown jewel of the hike was the pride I could take in pushing myself to the summit. Overcoming adversity is what makes hiking so special, and why it doesn’t matter whether you’re doing it in Banff, Seattle, or anywhere else in the world. The true prize is the accomplishment in making it to the top – with the scenery serving as a wonderful added bonus.

