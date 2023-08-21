Staff Picks: 8/21-8/25

What we’re watching

Lucas Amrine, Editor-in-Chief (@amrine_luke)

Imagine walking into a house on a late night in December to find a dead woman lying at the bottom of a flight of stairs with stab wounds on the top of her head and enough blood dripping down the wall behind her to paint a Rothko. Sounds suspicious, right?

Suspicious, but the basis for one of the most interesting crime documentaries I have seen in a long time. “The Staircase” (not to be confused with the 2022 HBO dramatization of these events of the same name) tells the story of the death of Kathleen Peterson and the subsequent conviction of her husband, Michael Peterson.

Weaving together this story into one of wild infidelity (Brad’s court testimony is something you are sure to remember, trust me), a dubious death in Germany, and complicated family dynamics that remind the viewer these are real people and real lives upended on the screen, “The Staircase” is a brutal look into one man’s convoluted world.

Although subsequent episodes were released in 2013 and most recently 2018, the original nine from 2004 are some of the strangest and most gripping hours of television out there. The later episodes have the feeling of a reunion movie in which most of the original gang is back together but can’t quite live up to the original’s potential.

All episodes of “The Staircase” are streaming on Netflix.

What we’re listening to

Piper Davidson, General Sections Editor (@piperdavs)

There is really only one answer when asked what I’ve been listening to recently: Maisie Peters.

This British pop singer-songwriter has occupied an absurd amount of my music listening hours this past summer, but I had been a fan long before. I was first introduced to Peters through her debut album “You Signed Up for This,” which quickly became one of my favorite albums of all time, and was easily the soundtrack to my senior year of highschool. My best friend and I have become such big fans that we now have tickets to go see Ed Sheeran in Seattle, a show that Peters is opening for.

“The Good Witch,” Peters’ sophomore album, was released June 23 , and I am not being dramatic when I say I have listened to it every day since. Despite (luckily) not having a recent heartbreak to relate many of the songs to, the album goes much deeper than failed romance. From start to finish, the album tells a story of girlhood, change, rage, insecurity, friendship, and hope. It encapsulates so much of what it means to be a young woman, and the trials and tribulations of growing up and finding yourself.

The second track on the album, “Coming Of Age,”sets the tone for the story about to unfold, and the final track “History Of Man” ties together all of the album’s themes in three minutes of heart-shattering narrative about love and womanhood.

The album is, unashamedly, a pop album. But even if pop music isn’t your thing, do me a favor and listen to this album at least once. You may be better for it.

What we’re reading

Piper Davidson, General Sections Editor (@piperdavs)

Despite my to-be-read list being a novel itself, I find myself continuously rereading old favorites. Most recently, I decided to pick up John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden” for the third time.

The first time I read “East of Eden,” I was immediately sucked in. While it didn’t originally strike me as my type of book, I was unable to break away from the complex friendships and family dynamics of its multi-generational story. I think the book is best the less you know about it going in, but to put it simply, it is the story of two families (the Trasks and the Hamiltons) as they build their lives in the Salinas Valley.

The second time I read “East of Eden” was my senior year of high school, in preparation for my AP literature exam. Being forced to explore the book through an academic lens made me realize just how much I didn’t understand on the first read, and how intricate the novel truly is. Steinbeck uses the characters to portray a fascinating exploration of Christianity and morality, and as someone who didn’t grow up religious, I found myself compelled to go learn the stories of Adam and Eve and Cain and Abel.

Now, on my third read through, I love the book just as much as I did the first time. I will say, it is not a light or easy read, but if you are looking for something seriously substantial, I cannot recommend it enough.

What we’re doing

Isabel Smith, writer (@zhy_smitisa)

While I have spent much of my summer submerging myself in various bodies of water and soaking up enough sun to last me through the dreary Seattle winter, sometimes the heat sinks into my bones and renders me useless.

When fatigue from the sun and heat sets in, I sequester myself in my room and turn to my favorite low-energy activity, sewing.

I find that the repetitive motion of completing stitch after stitch lulls me into a relaxed state while the threat of sinking a needle into my fingers keeps me from indulging in a “quick” nap and ruining my already tenuous sleep schedule.

Armed with the sewing kit previously rotting in the back of my mother’s closet and a handful of YouTube tutorials, I began by etching different stitches in the remnants of abandoned bedsheets. After altering a few ill-fitting pairs of pants, though, I am convinced learning to sew is one of the best investments I’ve ever made.

In a world that mass produces, the knowledge of how to alter any piece of clothing unlocks vast opportunities for expressing yourself through fashion. If you enjoy experimenting with clothing or are simply fed up with the challenge of hunting down clothes that fit properly, I cannot recommend picking up a sewing needle enough.

Best case scenario, you’ll walk away with a soothing hobby and into your first lecture of fall quarter with an outfit perfectly suited to your taste, and the confidence to match.

