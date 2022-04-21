Today’s paper shows the work of another one of my favorite periods for The Daily. Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the declaration of war on Japan and Germany, many eligible college-age men would either be drafted or volunteer for military service, putting education on hold for when they hopefully returned at the end of the war. This meant that for a period of about five years, spanning from 1942 to 1946, the university was primarily made up of female students. This led to The Daily having an almost all-female staff and some great staff photos of the day.
We can see that the paper covered fairly normal things for college kids, like an upcoming concert and Greek life. Directing your attention to the bottom left-hand corner, we can see a small article on offering grants to Nisei or Japanese American students to avoid being detained and incarcerated in United States government camps along the West Coast. Of course, these grants would not come to fruition, and many Nisei students would be sent away, never to return and finish their studies. So often these stories get forgotten and, in The Daily’s case, relegated to the bottom of the page; but it’s important to see how the places you are in are affected by events you may only know a little about. Hopefully, today’s archival paper will lead some of you to dig a little deeper into this history.
