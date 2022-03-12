Now accepting guest submissions

Writings & Ruminations is the newest subsection of Arts + Culture, marking The Daily’s return to creative writing after two years. We are looking to feature prose and poetry submissions from YOU, our readers in the UW Community.
Submission Guidelines:
Prose:
- Max. word count: 2,000-2,500.
- Fiction and creative non-fiction.
- Episodic installments (regular submissions) available if requested.
Poetry:
- Max. word count: 300.
- Free verse, blank verse, limericks, haikus, sonnets.
Please submit only one entry per week. We request that anything you submit is previously unpublished. If your stories have explicit content, we request that you submit a content warning preceding your work. Submissions will be published at our discretion. Feel free to reach out to arts@dailyuw.com if you have further questions.
Submit your work here.
