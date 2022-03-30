 Skip to main content
Writings & Ruminations

Poetry: ‘Agency’

Writings & Ruminations: Poetry

Editor’s note: “Writings & Ruminations” is a series of prose and poetry written by the UW community, curated by Arts + Culture Editors Anna Ergeson and Joshua Lee.

 

Agency

Who grants it?

Is it held?

Is it gifted?

Is it expected?

Is it fought for?

Is it won?

Is it stolen?

Can it be taken?

Can it be persuaded?

Agency is a ball of energy levitating right above the palm of my hand

It hovers there and waits for my breath to blow on it like a gentle wind

Telling it to move and to break free

But then sometimes

Sometimes it ventures out on its own

Sometimes it reaches places that I didn’t intend

Either in a valiant escape when my own feet feel frozen,

or in a chaotic exhale of frustration and anguish

In this way, Agency is as personified as I am

And it is granted by me

By the breath in my own lungs

It is held by me

And by the one to whom it is traveling 

It is gifted by the freedom in the air

It is expected by those who have implored me to be strong, to be moved, to be moving

It is fought for by me

By me who has felt that my voice can be taken away by someone louder

It is won by all who are on the receiving end of its power

Because it is truly a gift to receive someone’s bravery

It is stolen by powers who had no right to obtain it 

Stolen by the men who feel out of control with a strong woman

Hidden by the authorities who feel they have the right to keep it to themselves

It can be taken back by my hands when I feel that it has escaped my hands

It can be persuaded to be still, to be tossed, to be moved, to be shared, to be alive

 

Alyssa McLeod is an undergraduate with the class of 2024 who is majoring in Spanish.

Interested in submitting? Review the guidelines and submit unpublished short form prose and poetry here.

