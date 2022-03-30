Poetry: ‘Agency’

Editor’s note: “Writings & Ruminations” is a series of prose and poetry written by the UW community, curated by Arts + Culture Editors Anna Ergeson and Joshua Lee.
Agency
Who grants it?
Is it held?
Is it gifted?
Is it expected?
Is it fought for?
Is it won?
Is it stolen?
Can it be taken?
Can it be persuaded?
Agency is a ball of energy levitating right above the palm of my hand
It hovers there and waits for my breath to blow on it like a gentle wind
Telling it to move and to break free
But then sometimes
Sometimes it ventures out on its own
Sometimes it reaches places that I didn’t intend
Either in a valiant escape when my own feet feel frozen,
or in a chaotic exhale of frustration and anguish
In this way, Agency is as personified as I am
And it is granted by me
By the breath in my own lungs
It is held by me
And by the one to whom it is traveling
It is gifted by the freedom in the air
It is expected by those who have implored me to be strong, to be moved, to be moving
It is fought for by me
By me who has felt that my voice can be taken away by someone louder
It is won by all who are on the receiving end of its power
Because it is truly a gift to receive someone’s bravery
It is stolen by powers who had no right to obtain it
Stolen by the men who feel out of control with a strong woman
Hidden by the authorities who feel they have the right to keep it to themselves
It can be taken back by my hands when I feel that it has escaped my hands
It can be persuaded to be still, to be tossed, to be moved, to be shared, to be alive
Alyssa McLeod is an undergraduate with the class of 2024 who is majoring in Spanish.
