Writings and Ruminations

Poetry: ‘Delighted to make my own acquaintance’

Editor’s note: “Writings & Ruminations” is a series of prose and poetry written by the UW community, curated by Arts + Culture Editor Natalie Roy.

I’m serious — I can’t

wait to meet myself,

the person I only hope to become.

I dream of running into myself

headlong, as though I might

meet them in the hallway outside

the library, or just inside

the entryway of my apartment,

I can’t help it. I dream

of someone better

the way shipwrecks

dream themselves

unbroken and unbeached.

Wei-Wei Lee is an undergraduate with the class of 2024 who is majoring in education, communities, and organizations.

Interested in submitting? Review the guidelines and submit unpublished short form prose and poetry here.

Writings & Ruminations: Poetry

