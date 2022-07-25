Poetry: ‘Delighted to make my own acquaintance’

Editor’s note: “Writings & Ruminations” is a series of prose and poetry written by the UW community, curated by Arts + Culture Editor Natalie Roy.

I’m serious — I can’t

wait to meet myself,

the person I only hope to become.

I dream of running into myself

headlong, as though I might

meet them in the hallway outside

the library, or just inside

the entryway of my apartment,

I can’t help it. I dream

of someone better

the way shipwrecks

dream themselves

unbroken and unbeached.

Wei-Wei Lee is an undergraduate with the class of 2024 who is majoring in education, communities, and organizations.

