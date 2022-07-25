Poetry: ‘Delighted to make my own acquaintance’

Editor’s note: “Writings & Ruminations” is a series of prose and poetry written by the UW community, curated by Arts + Culture Editor Natalie Roy.
I’m serious — I can’t
wait to meet myself,
the person I only hope to become.
I dream of running into myself
headlong, as though I might
meet them in the hallway outside
the library, or just inside
the entryway of my apartment,
I can’t help it. I dream
of someone better
the way shipwrecks
dream themselves
unbroken and unbeached.
Wei-Wei Lee is an undergraduate with the class of 2024 who is majoring in education, communities, and organizations.
Interested in submitting? Review the guidelines and submit unpublished short form prose and poetry here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.