Poetry: ‘Fuel’

Editor’s note: “Writings & Ruminations” is a series of prose and poetry written by the UW community, curated by Arts + Culture Editor Natalie Roy.

  

I used to feel the Earth and everything

She gave. The petals from my garden songs.

My brothers can attest to life as spry:

Velocity from wind and birds above.

   

The people sang and danced and I again

Was lifted by the fire to reach the stars

The gentle Light of heaven showed at last

But when I felt the need to graft for more

Was when the people turned to buildings turned

to cities and machines that never slept

Yet in my fervor I forgot to rest

And the rubber band snapped.

  

Now, my brothers only feel the heat, latent, thick;

It beats the back of my own calloused Mother,

Whose children balk at rivers dried

The veins they see — silt and spent.

  

Ben Olson is a 2021 graduate with a degree in human centered design & engineering.

Interested in submitting? Review the guidelines and submit unpublished short form prose and poetry here.

Writings & Ruminations: Poetry

