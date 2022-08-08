Poetry: ‘Fuel’

Editor’s note: “Writings & Ruminations” is a series of prose and poetry written by the UW community, curated by Arts + Culture Editor Natalie Roy.
I used to feel the Earth and everything
She gave. The petals from my garden songs.
My brothers can attest to life as spry:
Velocity from wind and birds above.
The people sang and danced and I again
Was lifted by the fire to reach the stars
The gentle Light of heaven showed at last
But when I felt the need to graft for more
Was when the people turned to buildings turned
to cities and machines that never slept
Yet in my fervor I forgot to rest
And the rubber band snapped.
Now, my brothers only feel the heat, latent, thick;
It beats the back of my own calloused Mother,
Whose children balk at rivers dried
The veins they see — silt and spent.
Ben Olson is a 2021 graduate with a degree in human centered design & engineering.
Interested in submitting? Review the guidelines and submit unpublished short form prose and poetry here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.