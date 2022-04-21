 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Writings & Ruminations

Poetry: 'Glass'

  • 0
Writings & Ruminations Banner

Editor’s note: “Writings & Ruminations” is a series of prose and poetry written by the UW community, curated by Arts + Culture Editors Anna Ergeson and Joshua Lee.

 

back there the sun shone all through the driftwood table like glass, 

like the silt in the waves, scratching my skin. 

sitting shotgun with the music streaming all pink over us 

i didn’t want to let the house pull me inside,

for there you were, with the glow of a bedside lamp still caught between your fingers.

still, and quiet, 

with the engine growling and threatening to fail

in a truck painted the flimsy, cheap blue of the sky.

how could i have thought there were no clouds,

looking up?

 

Reina Sato is a 2022 UW graduate with a degree in sociology.  

Interested in submitting? Review the guidelines and submit unpublished short form prose and poetry here.

Writings & Ruminations: Poetry

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Top News Articles

Top Arts Articles

Top Opinion Articles

Top Sports Articles