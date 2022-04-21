Poetry: 'Glass'

Editor’s note: “Writings & Ruminations” is a series of prose and poetry written by the UW community, curated by Arts + Culture Editors Anna Ergeson and Joshua Lee.
back there the sun shone all through the driftwood table like glass,
like the silt in the waves, scratching my skin.
sitting shotgun with the music streaming all pink over us
i didn’t want to let the house pull me inside,
for there you were, with the glow of a bedside lamp still caught between your fingers.
still, and quiet,
with the engine growling and threatening to fail
in a truck painted the flimsy, cheap blue of the sky.
how could i have thought there were no clouds,
looking up?
Reina Sato is a 2022 UW graduate with a degree in sociology.
Interested in submitting? Review the guidelines and submit unpublished short form prose and poetry here.
